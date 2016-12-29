ASUU alleges N2bn fraud at UNILORIN, petitions EFCC

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging more than N2 billion fraud against the management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

The petition was jointly signed by the Ibadan Zonal Chairmen of ASUU, Dr. Ade Adejumo and Dr. Deji Omole, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Others are – Dr. Biodun Olaniran of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Dr. Dauda Adeshina, Kwara State University, and Dr. Kayode Afolayan of UNILORIN.

ASUU, in the petition, said the former Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Isiaq Oloyede, and the incumbent, Abdulganiyu Ambali, were involved in a fraud totalling more than N2 billion.

ASUU described the UNILORIN management as one of the most corrupt in Nigeria’s higher institutions.

According to the petition, the institution has been operating under the pretext of keeping stable academic calendar to silence whistle blowers while perpetrating enormous fraud.

The allegations listed in the petition included pension fraud, unremitted deductions, extortion from students, contract inflation and kick-backs, as well as unlawful payments to ex-principal officers of the university.

Adejumo urged the EFCC to investigate the “monumental fraud perpetrated by past and present administrations at the university.’’

 

