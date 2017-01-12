Baale Oloode sues Olubadan for removal

The Baale of Oloode in Oluyole Local Government of Oyo State, Chief Lukman Ilufemiloye Alao, has sued  the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, for his removal from office.

He is asking for N2million general damages for the pain, embarrassment and degradation he suffered for what he called his “unlawful deposition by Olubadan”.

The Baale, in a motion on notice by his counsel, Saani Oyedele, joined the Olubadan-in-council, Oluyole Local Government, and the new Baale,  Dauda Odeyemi, as co-defendants.

Alao claimed that the meeting held on January 9 was not properly constituted and that it breached all principles of fair hearing.

He urged the court to declare the  meeting ultra bires as he was not given the opportunity to defend himself.

Besides, he claimed Odeyemi  was not qualified to occupy the position as he was not a member of the Olode chieftaincy family.

The claimant said his purported deposition was unlawful, null and void, claiming the stool was not vacant and  he still remained the Baale.

Alao prayed the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining Odeyemi from parading himself as the Baale.

In his statement of claim, Alao, who was installed the Baale on December 3, 2007, averred that the chieftaincy stool had been rotated between the Odegbero and  Aborisade families.

He further claimed that the father of the new Baale, the late Chief Olayiwola Odeyemi Ejo, his immediate predecessor, was removed in 2007  because he was not from the chieftaincy families.

He said Odeyemi  was from a small village, Ejo, which was about 10 kilometres from Oloode town.

No date has been fixed for the hearing.

In a telephone interview, Olubadan’s media aide Adeola Oloko said Alao has the right to go to court.

He added that the palace was yet to be served by the court bailiff.

