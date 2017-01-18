Badminton Association registers 1, 000 players in Katsina

The Katsina State Badminton Association says it has registered over 1,000 players as part of its bid to boost the game in the state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Charanchi, the acting state chairman, made the disclosure during the end of year lunch organised for badminton players on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said the registration covered three age categories, U-18, U-30, and the veteran players and that the clubs were over 300 from across the 34 local government areas of the state.

The chairman commended Alhaji Malik Anas, a philanthropist, who had spent over N10 million in constructing a private badminton hall in Katsina metropolis.

Charanchi, who is also the chairman of Golden Stars Badminton Club in GRA Katsina, said the club had spent N1.9 million installing a solar and inverter battery in the indoor hall.

He called on the Katsina State Government to come to the aid of the association by providing financial and other necessary assistance.

According to him, sponsoring any national badminton championship, is one way the Federal Ministry of Sports could boost the game throughout the country.

The Katsina badminton association was established over 10 years ago, with the aim of promoting the game.

