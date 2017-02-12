Bale makes early return to training

Posted February 12, 2017 8:36 pm by Comments

Bale makes early return to training

Gareth Bale has returned to group training at Real Madrid for the first time as he nears recovery from the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for three months.

Wales star Bale has been out of action since Madrid’s 2-1 win over Sporting CP in the Champions League group stage in November, when he suffered ankle tendon damage that required surgery.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a picture of Bale training with the first-team group ahead of the club’s Champions League last-16 clash against Napoli on Wednesday, despite head coach Zinedine Zidane previously targeting a return for Bale in the second leg of that tie.

Winasbet.com

Bale has scored twice in his five Champions League appearances this season.Tweet Madrid

First day back on the training pitch with the boys! Can’t wait to be back in action now

The post Bale makes early return to training appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Bale back in Real Madrid training Real Madrid received a boost ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Napoli on...
  2. Champions league: Terry misses training ahead of PSG clash Chelsea captain John Terry remains doubtful for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain after missing Tuesday’s final pre-match training...
  3. Champions League: Zidane Ready For Sportin Lisbon Real Madrid Coach, Zinedine Zidane says the team will not take anything for granted as the defending champions target their...
  4. Injury knocks out Gareth Bale for 4 months Gareth Bale Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will have ankle surgery next Tuesday and is expected to be out for...
  5. Gareth Bale signs new five-and-a-half year deal at Real Madrid Gareth Bale has signed a new contract at Real Madrid until June 30, 2022.  The Wales international joined Real from Tottenham...
  6. Bale extends Real Madrid deal till 2022 Gareth Bale’s new six-year Real Madrid contract will see the Welshman reportedly rake in well in excess of €115 million...
  7. Bale seeks Madrid improvements at both ends There was little to celebrate for the Welsh international despite setting a club record in their thrilling draw with Legia...
  8. Bale, Ramos fit to return in Madrid derby Gareth Bale Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos look set to make their first appearance for Real Madrid since September 13...
  9. Rangers Announce Joey Barton’s Return To Training Scottish club, Rangers have announced that Joey Barton will return to full-time training. The club made the announcement on Wednesday,...
  10. Video: Bale nets sublime goal after injury Gareth Bale returned to full training with Real Madrid on Tuesday and, despite having been out of action since January,...

< YOHAIG home