Ban on ‘danfo’: Lagos allays fear of job loss as NURTW backs move

Lagos State Government has allayed the fear of job lost in the state’s transport sector as it moves to stop operations of yellow commercial buses popularly known as ‘danfo’ in order to ensure a more efficient transport system

In a session with journalists, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde assured that there will be no job lost by the time the state phases out usage of yellow commercial buses, popularly known as ‘danfo’.

Ayorinde who explained that the government has had series of meeting with stakeholders concerned in the business of mass transportation said the idea to phase out ‘danfos’ in Lagos is essential for the common good of all Lagosians.

He furthered, “We are not taking the yellow buses out of the whole of Lagos. In the first instance, they will still be able to work in communities, local government roads, but not on the highways, major roads within the metropolis of Lagos.

Ayorinde added that the yellow buses will be allowed to move into the hinterland but stated that there will be sufficient and more environmentally friendly buses that will be provided by the state before that is done.”

He said: “The buses that will be brought with air conditions, provisions for physically challenged people will not be powered by angels, solar or driverless technologies. Drivers will work there, bus assistant will work there, so what it means is that we won’t just be able to employ erstwhile drivers of yellow buses but we will also be able to employ bus assistant that read tickets, sign and issue tickets and operate computers. Who says they can’t even be graduates? So far they are adequately remunerated.

“That is the vision that the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has for Lags state, So it is not about taking jobs away from anybody it is about making lives better for those who are in the sector.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos Chapter, on Tuesday advised its members not to panic over the proposed ban on operations of yellow commercial buses.

The state Chairman of the union, Mr Tajudeen Agbede, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Recall that Ambode had on Feb. 6 announced a plan to stop operations of yellow commercial buses popularly known as ‘danfo’ for a more efficient, well-structured and world-class mass transport system.

Ambode said that the well-structured transport system would ease movement within the state and make Lagos cleaner without burdening the people in terms of taxes.

Agbede said that the union was discussing the proposed ban with the government, adding that the union was ready to cooperate with the state government on its mega city project.

“We are still discussing with the government on the proposed ban on yellow buses, but we believe it is going to yield a positive result.

“The union is ready to comply with the conditions of making the state a mega city.

“We are ready to change the colour of our buses and also comply with the directive to follow the service lanes,” Agbede said.

