Bida Poly: Students decry incessant occurrences of burglary

Posted April 19, 2017 10:36 pm by Comments

The students of the Federal Polytechnic Bida have decried the high rate of burglary in the off campus area of the institution.

This was revealed in the cross section interview granted to some of the students recently.

One of the students Matthew Chukwu HND one student of the department of public administration stressed that he is still in shock over what happened to him as he resumed and find out that his room has been burgled by unknown bandit and valuables what a lots of money cast away before he resumed for the new session.

Winasbet.com

In his own reaction Banjo Babatunde an HND two Electrical Electronics Engineering department student stressed that stealing of properties is no longer new to him as he was a victim of such in his first year in the institution.

In her own case Odusola Grace student of Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism Management Department said she is in debt over the ugly incident that occurred on her birthday, in her words she said she was in her room resting after the celebration when the act was carried out and to make it worse the laptop stolen from her room was borrowed from a close friend to type her assignment.

Reacting to these on phone the welfare director of the Students Union Government of the institution Comrade Babalola Monsuru condemned the incident and stated that the reports they get from students recently had prompted the SUG to investigate the incidence and assure the victims that the perpetrators will soon be brought to book.

Meanwhile, the chief security officer of the institution Alhaji Hussain Suleiman while addressing our correspondence in his office commented that the perpetrators have been able to succeed in the act due to the carelessness of the students.

Alhaji Suleiman said the reports of burglary they received recently is on the high rates because the school is in a new academic session and most of the students around at this time are not registered students of the institution and in order to combat these situation, the security operatives of the institution have put in place proactive measures to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

He then urged the students to always be security conscious by putting their rooms under lock and should notify the school authority about anyone that is not a registered student of the institution living in their various lodges for proper measure to be taken before they incur pains on the students.

The post Bida Poly: Students decry incessant occurrences of burglary appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Bida Poly to provide 3,000 hostel accommodations for students The management of the Federal Polytechnic Bida says it will provide additional 3,000 hostel accommodation for students. The Rector, Dr...
  2. Bida poly students develop mega solar energy panel Students of Federal Polytechnic Bida have developed a “mega solar energy panel” to boost electricity supply to the institution. The...
  3. Bida Poly appeals for police post Federal Polytechnic, Bida The Federal Polytechnic, Bida in Niger, has appealed for a police post to complement management’s efforts at...
  4. Federal Poly stops defaulting students from receiving lectures The management of the federal polytechnic Bida barred students of the institution that are yet to pay their school fee...
  5. Bida Polytechnic Students Unable To Pay School Fees After Losing Money To MMM A student of Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State, named Dupe Olurunfemi, was admitted into the school clinic when she heard...
  6. Delta Poly shut as students protest fees hike The Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, has been shut down by its management for a week, just as the Delta state...
  7. Two Die, Nasarawa Poly Shut, As Students Protest Death Of Colleague (Photos) Pandemonium rocked the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, on Wednesday after a protest turned tragic, two students reportedly killed while several...
  8. Imo Poly students burnt to death By Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—Two graduating students of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of...
  9. Delta poly students groan over incessant robbery attacks STUDENTS of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro have raised alarm over the alleged worsening security situation in the institution’s host community,...
  10. Federal Poly Bida introduces 16 new courses Federal Polytechnic Bida on Thursday said that it has concluded arrangements to introduce 16 new programmes. The Rector of the...

< YOHAIG home