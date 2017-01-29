Breaking News: Minister of Sports, Dalung loses wife

The Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung has lost his wife to the cold hands of death.Dalung who announced his bereavement on his facebook page, posted : ” I AM BEREAVED: For it is appointed for man to live thereafter comes death and judgement says the Holy Bible. While in the Quran, it states that is appointed that every soul shall test death.

My heart is heavy, I xannot continue, I lost my first wife this morning. May her soul and the souls of faithful departed rest in the bossom of the lord, amen. What a black Sunday.

The late Ruth Dalung was popularly reffered to as first Lady.

