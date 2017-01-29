Breaking News: Minister of Sports, Dalung loses wife

Posted January 29, 2017 2:36 pm by Comments

The Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung has lost his wife to the cold hands of death.Dalung who announced his bereavement on his facebook page, posted :  ” I AM BEREAVED:  For it is appointed for man to live thereafter comes death and judgement says the Holy Bible. While in the Quran, it states  that is appointed that every soul shall test death.

My heart is heavy, I xannot continue, I lost my first wife this morning. May her soul and the souls of faithful departed  rest in the bossom of the lord, amen. What a black Sunday.

The late Ruth Dalung was popularly reffered to as first Lady.

Winasbet.com

 

 

 

The post Breaking News: Minister of Sports, Dalung loses wife appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Dalung loses wife The Minister of Sport and Youth Development,, Mr. Solomon Dalung, on Sunday announced the death of his first wife, Naomi....
  2. Sports Minister, Dalung Arrives Zambia (Photos) Sports minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung pictured with other officials as they land Ndola airport in Zambia ahead of the World...
  3. Rio Olympics: Nigeria’s Sports minister Dalung open to Probe Nigeria’s sports minister Solomon Dalung says he is prepared for probe following the accusation of mismanagement leveled against the Ministry....
  4. See Sports minister Dalung’s handwritten condolence to late Amodu Shuaibu Youth and Sports minister, Barr Solomon Dalung shared on Facebook, a photo of his handwritten condolence to the late coach Amodu...
  5. Zambia Vs Nigeria: Sports Minister, Dalung Celebrates Super Eagles Win (Photos) Sports minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung pictured as he celebrates Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory over Zambia’s Chipolopolo. http://www.metronaija.com/2016/10/photos-sports-minister-dalung.html Nairaland...
  6. I am yet to receive any court order, says sports minister, Dalung The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, said on Wednesday he was yet to receive any court order nullifying...
  7. Check Out Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung’s Swag At A Street Named After Him According to SpectaScope Nigeria,Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung was spotted commissioning a street named after him.Below is what SpectaScope wrote…...
  8. Sports Minister Dalung Poses With Japanese Billionaire After Helping U23 Team (Photo) Japanese billionaire Dr. Katsuya Takasu promised and redeemed his promise to reward team coach Siasia and Captain Mikel Obi with$...
  9. NFF Crisis: Court Didn’t Order Giwa to Takeover NFF Secretariat – Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung Minister of Youth and Sports Development Solomon Dalung, said on Thursday that the order of the Jos Federal High Court...
  10. Rio Paralympic – Sports Minister Dalung To Host Team Nigeria Returnees Sports Minister Solomon Dalung will celebrant those who lifted Nigeria’s flag at the just concluded Rio Paralympics…..Please be there if...

< YOHAIG home