Businessman sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud

A 44-year-old businessman, Odibo Kronaghea, was on Wednesday sentenced to seven years imprisonment at an Ikeja High Court, for defrauding a client of N2million.

The report shows that Kronaghea and his company, Confido Consult Services Ltd, were charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and issuance of dud cheques.

He was convicted by Justice Kudirat Jose on a charge of obtaining money under false presences, but was acquitted in two charges of issuance of dud cheques.

While sentencing Kronaghea, Justice Kudirat Jose said: “The defendant is hereby convicted of the offence of obtaining under false pretences.

“He is hereby sentenced to seven years in prison.”

Justice Jose also convicted Kronaghea’s company, Confido Consult Services Ltd on the charge of obtaining under false pretences, fining the company N50, 000.

She ordered the convict and the company to pay the complainant, Mr Judgewell Effiong, the sum of N966, 000 which is the outstanding proceeds of the crime.

According to Mr Abba Mohammed, the prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, the convict committed the offence on Aug. 26, 2008 in Ikeja, Lagos.

“Kronaghea, falsely represented to the complainant that he was a fund manager and capital market operator, convincing him to invest N2million into a phoney investment scheme.

“On April 16 and April 22, 2010 in an effort to refund Effiong the defrauded funds, he issued cheques with numbers 00000022 and 00000023, respectively.

“Each of the cheques were for N100,000 but there were insufficient funds in his Guaranty Trust Bank account with account number – 2824225110.

“The offences are contrary to Sections 1 (3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and Section 1 (1) of the Dishonoured Cheques Act of 2004,” Mohammed said

