CAR: Two UN peacekeepers killed, two injured in ambush

Posted January 4, 2017 11:36 pm by Comments

The UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday announced the killing of two peacekeepers and the injuring of two others in an ambush.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the country, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, in a statement on Wednesday, condemned the ambush.

“The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the today condemned a deadly ambush on a convoy in the south-eastern part of the country which killed two blue helmets from Morocco and wounded two others.

Winasbet.com

“No claim can justify that individuals direct their grievances against peacekeepers whose presence here has no other objective than to help the country to end this cycle of violence,” he warned

Onanga-Anyanga, who is also Head, UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in CAR (MINUSCA), added that “every effort” would be made to track down those responsible and bring them to justice.

“An attack on a peacekeeper may constitute a war crime,” he said.

According to MINUSCA, the attack took place about 60 kilometres (37 miles) west of Obo.

“The convoy was heading to the city with fuel picked up at Zemio when unknown insurgents surprised them, killed two peacekeepers, and then escaped into the bush.”

Speaking to UN News from Bangui, MINUSCA’s spokesperson, Vladimir Monteiro, said the two injured peacekeepers were receiving treatment, one of them for severe injuries.

“Attacks such as these are not only on UN peacekeepers but also on humanitarian actors and particularly the civilian population,” Monteiro.

Clashes between the mainly Muslim Séléka rebel coalition and anti-Balaka militia, which are mostly Christian, plunged the country of 4.5 million people into civil conflict in 2013.

Despite significant progress and successful elections, CAR has remained in the grip of instability and sporadic unrest.

In December 2016, the Mission supported a new dialogue between 11 of the 14 armed groups, as part of an ongoing effort to disarm the factions.

“MINUSCA is still pushing to adhere to this dialogue,” Monteiro said.

The post CAR: Two UN peacekeepers killed, two injured in ambush appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Five dead, about 30 injured in attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali At least five United Nations peacekeepers were killed and some 30 others injured in an attack on a UN base...
  2. Attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes, UN warns The UN Security Council has warned that it may tag attacks on peacekeepers as war crime. The 15-Member council gave...
  3. 2 soldiers Killed, 7 injured in Boko Haram ambush The Nigerian Army said last night that troops of 119 Task Force Battalion stationed in Kangarwa northern Borno State successfully...
  4. Landmine kills five UN peacekeepers in Mali Five United Nations peacekeepers were killed and three injured in northern Mali when their convoy hit a landmine and then...
  5. UN names new peacekeeping chief for CAR UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has appointed Parfait Onanga-Anyanga of Gabon to replace the ousted chief of the UN peacekeeping...
  6. At least 25 killed in C.A.R. clashes – MINUSCA The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, MINUSCA, says clashes between militia groups have killed 25 people including...
  7. How two soldiers were killed in ‘Boko Haram ambush’ An alleged Boko Haram attack on a village in southeastern Niger killed two of the country’s soldiers, the Nigerien army...
  8. Bomb Attack Kills Child, Wounds 32 Peacekeepers In East Congo – U.N A bomb attack on U.N. peacekeepers in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo killed a child and wounded 32...
  9. Six soldiers killed in DR Congo ambush Six Congolese soldiers were killed on Monday in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province, a region where Rwandan...
  10. Two Dutch peacekeepers killed in Mali helicopter crash Two Dutch United Nations peacekeepers were killed when their Apache attack helicopter crashed in northern Mali, the Dutch military said,...

< YOHAIG home