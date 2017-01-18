Danladi commends LMC for N9.1m fine on FC IfeanyiUbah

Posted January 18, 2017 5:36 pm by Comments

 
Isaac Danladi, Chairman, Nassarawa United FC, on Wednesday applauded the League Management Company (LMC) over the N9.1 million fine on IfeanyiUbah FC for abandoning its match against Kano Pillars.

Danladi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the fine would ensure that discipline remained the hallmark of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

FC IfeanyiUbah abandoned their match with Pillars at the Sani Abacha’s Stadium, Kano, on Sunday over perceived unjust calls by referee, Ajayi Foluso.

Winasbet.com

The Anambra Warriors were understood to be livid because of the alleged questionable officiating that led to one of their players being sent off and their goal overruled by Ajayi.

Pillars were 1-0 up before the abrupt end of the game, courtesy of a solitary strike from Gambo Mohammed.

“I feel what happened is quite unnecessary and it is quite disheartening, and capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

“However, I think I’m satisfied that the LMC has to step in and came up with a fine to serve as deterrent to other clubs who might have the negative impression of doing the same thing.

“It was quite unprofessional for such thing to happen.

“I think the proprietor of FC IfeanyiUbah, a respected Nigerian had to also quickly take some staunch measures against their officials who were culpable in the Kano saga.

“What happened was quite unfortunate; it’s capable of bringing the name of LMC into disrepute as well as the NPFL,’’ he said.

The match was abandoned in the 50th minute as the referee was forced to end it after the Nnewi-based side forfeited the game.

Reacting, the Chairman of FC IfeanyiUbah, said: “I’m not in the position to know whether the fine was too harsh.

“I believe the LMC must have been guided by the rules and regulations of the game, for every offence there is a punishment,’’ the chairman said.

The post Danladi commends LMC for N9.1m fine on FC IfeanyiUbah appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. IfeanyiUbah FC Abandon Match Against Kano Pillars The opening game of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) between Kano Pillars and FC Ifeanyiubah at the Sani Abacha...
  2. LMC fines FC IfeanyiUbah over N9mn for forfeiting match, suspends referee Following the incident that rocked the opening NPFL Matchday 1 fixture between Kano Pillars and FC IfeanyiUbah, the League Management...
  3. FC IfeanyiUbah accepts LMC’s fine, points deduction Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, FC IfeanyiUbah, have confirmed they will not appeal the punishment handed to them by...
  4. LMC fines FC IfeanyiUbah N9million, deduct points after walkout in Kano The League Management Company (LMC), has fined FC IfeanyiUbah N9million for walking out of their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)...
  5. NPFL 2017 season begins with FC Ifeanyi Ubah protest FC Ifeanyi Ubah yesterday abandoned the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League opener against Kano Pillars in a game played at...
  6. FC IfeanyiUbah suspends team manager over abandoned Kano game FC IfeanyiUbah FC IfeanyiUbah, which boasted before the kick off of the 2016/2017 league season that they were primed to...
  7. Danladi Isah spotted in Enyimba training Former Plateau United FC safehand, Danladi Isah, may pen a deal with seventh time Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions,...
  8. NPFL: Kano Pillars Sanctioned For Crowd Violence Four-time Nigerian champions Kano Pillars have been slammed with a 2.4 million Naira fine for the bad behaviour of their...
  9. Heartland allege IfeanyiUbah boss punched Mikel’s brother Heartland have alleged that the owner of FC IfeanyiUbah punched goalkeeper Ebere Obi, who is the older brother of Chelsea...
  10. Ifeanyiubah beats Rangers to win 2017 Charity Cup Stories By MONICA IHEAKAM  Ten-man FC Ifeanyi Ubah yesterday in Abuja, defeated League Champions, Enugu Rangers 4-3 on penalties  to...

< YOHAIG home