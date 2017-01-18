

Isaac Danladi, Chairman, Nassarawa United FC, on Wednesday applauded the League Management Company (LMC) over the N9.1 million fine on IfeanyiUbah FC for abandoning its match against Kano Pillars.

Danladi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the fine would ensure that discipline remained the hallmark of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

FC IfeanyiUbah abandoned their match with Pillars at the Sani Abacha’s Stadium, Kano, on Sunday over perceived unjust calls by referee, Ajayi Foluso.

The Anambra Warriors were understood to be livid because of the alleged questionable officiating that led to one of their players being sent off and their goal overruled by Ajayi.

Pillars were 1-0 up before the abrupt end of the game, courtesy of a solitary strike from Gambo Mohammed.

“I feel what happened is quite unnecessary and it is quite disheartening, and capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

“However, I think I’m satisfied that the LMC has to step in and came up with a fine to serve as deterrent to other clubs who might have the negative impression of doing the same thing.

“It was quite unprofessional for such thing to happen.

“I think the proprietor of FC IfeanyiUbah, a respected Nigerian had to also quickly take some staunch measures against their officials who were culpable in the Kano saga.

“What happened was quite unfortunate; it’s capable of bringing the name of LMC into disrepute as well as the NPFL,’’ he said.

The match was abandoned in the 50th minute as the referee was forced to end it after the Nnewi-based side forfeited the game.

Reacting, the Chairman of FC IfeanyiUbah, said: “I’m not in the position to know whether the fine was too harsh.

“I believe the LMC must have been guided by the rules and regulations of the game, for every offence there is a punishment,’’ the chairman said.

The post Danladi commends LMC for N9.1m fine on FC IfeanyiUbah appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.