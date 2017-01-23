Diary of a noble self employed naija dame (5)

By Bola Bilesanmi – Beebee

Hooray it is Saturday; the day is a leveller for all of us, the Employee and ‘We Self Employed’. We all get to stay at home and wake up a bit later.

I decided to go to the gym, I am in a good mood, money lifts your spirit, I looked for the outfit that makes me look like a size ten, on a bad day I am size 14 and on a very, very bad day I am size 16 .I’ve not been for four months, I had my eyes on someone, and I thought he had eyes for me too, so I had to invest in some gym ‘baffs’, every week I wore something different and he commented on each new outfit guess what! he had such nerves, he came in with his wife, one Saturday, I could not believe my eyes. Anyway, the good news was that she was a twenty plus size, she was a big babe. I started sweating, not from the exercise but my infuriation with ‘Mr’ who had been leading me on. I left in haste, that was four months ago.

A friend phoned out of the blue she was visiting me, in fact, she was at the security gate. Looking around the flat, I quickly grabbed the two plates under the settee, my Chinese phone had to go back into my bag, pure water sachets, who drinks those? I hid the ten remaining sachets in my laundry box. The dried hide on the kitchen top went into the oven. I tried a final look around

Mmm wonders never cease, I need to tell this story o. I assumed by proposals were being binned but guess what, someone is recycling my proposals. My friend told me a big job was in the pipeline and she brought out her proposal. It’s a 60:40 split she informed me. I looked at the proposal ‘eewo’, it was the same I had submitted two months ago.

Company X had given my proposal to someone else, they had replaced my company name, I thought my glasses was playing up, I proceeded to clean them. I informed my friend that she had my proposal in her hand; she went on to inform me not anymore. She proceeded to inform me I must learn to do the needful, otherwise monkey will be working and baboon will be chopping.

The cheese had moved for her and things were falling in pleasant, places, she went on to inform me that she does not drink pure water; it is always bottled water, not even ‘Cway’.

As she was talking to me she handed me two empty rumpled sachets of pure water that I had hidden at the side of the settee, yucks! I had missed them; with a straight face I collected the empty sachets. Although I had spent four hours in the gym, my legs were somewhat weak, not sure what had caused the weakness being caught out or my proposal in my friend’s hand.

Well you learn to live another day.

