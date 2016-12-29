Eagles didn’t agree N1million bonus – Siasia

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, has denied there was an agreement between the players and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to peg the bonus for the team home win during qualifiers for major tournaments at N1million.

The NFF spokesman, Ademola Olajire and the Super Eagles coordinator, Dayo Enebi, have both claimed that officials as well as captain and vice-captain of the national team were at a meeting held in March in Kaduna where the decision to peg the players’ bonus at N1million was taken.

But Siasia has now rubbished such claim.

“I don’t know anything about one million (Naira),” Siasia told africanFootball.com on Thursday.

“The agreement was that they will pay the equivalent of dollars at the bank rate, official rate. I don’t know about anything else.”

 

