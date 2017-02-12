EPL leaders Chelsea held 1-1 by Burnley

Posted February 12, 2017 8:36 pm by Comments

Chelsea missed the chance to move 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League after being held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Burnley at Turf Moor.

The hosts had won all four of their previous homes games without conceding but fell behind early on when Rodriguez Pedro finished off a sweeping attack.

Nigeria’s Victor Moses set up Pedro who slid home the opener early on in the 7th minute.

Winasbet.com

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visitors dominated possession and it seemed only a matter of time before they added to their advantage.

However, Burnley’s record signing Robbie Brady — making his full debut following a January move from Norwich — equalised with a sublime free-kick in the 24th minute.

The Clarets almost extended their lead before the break but the Blues’ goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois superbly denied Matt Lowton from close range.

Chelsea did not have a single shot on target in the second half as Burnley took the game to the Premier League leaders.

Andre Gray tested Courtois with a low drive when he was through one-on-one.

The Blues switched to 4-4-2 in the 70th minute as Willian and Fabregas came in for Moses and Nemanja Matic respectively in a tactical substitution.

But it made little impact as Burnley held on for a well deserved point.

In the end, manager Antonio Conte will perhaps consider this a point gained as the Blues moved 10 points ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal.

Burnley, meanwhile, remain 13th.

NAN reports that Manchester City have a chance to climb to second spot and cut Chelsea’s lead to eight points when they take on Bournemouth on Monday.(NAN)

The post EPL leaders Chelsea held 1-1 by Burnley appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Premier League: Burnley Force Chelsea To Draw Premier League leaders, Chelsea missed the chance to move 12 points clear at the top of the table as they...
  2. EPL: Burnley’s Brady checks Chelsea charge Home debutant Robbie Brady scored a memorable free-kick to earn Burnley a 1-1 draw on Sunday that prevented Chelsea moving...
  3. Victor Moses scores as Chelsea trounce Burnley 3-0 Goals from Eden Hazard, Willian and Victor Moses sent Antonio Conte’s Chelsea to the top of the Premier League on Saturday...
  4. Chelsea breaks record A Pedro brace and Eden Hazard’s 50th Premier League goal earned Chelsea a club-record 12th successive victory in the competition...
  5. Moses shines as Chelsea wallop Burnley Super Eagles’ winger, Victor Moses came off the bench to score the third goal in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over premiership...
  6. Costa shoots Chelsea to 9th straight league win Chelsea moved back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday and made it nine successive league wins as...
  7. EPL: Burnley slow down Chelsea A stunning free kick from Robbie Brady helped the home side to a deserved draw. The post EPL: Burnley slow...
  8. Burnley Vs Chelsea Today At 2:30pm Antonio Conte is right to be wary of Burnley’s formidable home record – the third-best in the league – although...
  9. Costa winner sends Chelsea 9 points clear in EPL Chelsea equalled a club record as they beat Crystal Palace to secure their 11th successive Premier League win and move...
  10. Chelsea Extend EPL Lead With Crystal Palace Win Chelsea are sitting confidently at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) table as they move nine points clear....

< YOHAIG home