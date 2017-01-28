EXCLUSIVE: I want to win the Ballon D’Or – Mfon Udoh

Mfon Udoh is perhaps the most eligible bachelor on the continent of Africa – an intelligent forward with a great knack for goals. He currently holds the all-time record for the most goals scored in a single season in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with 23 strikes.

The 24-year-old newly appointed Captain of Enyimba Football Club spoke exclusively to our correspondent Chijioke Ezeali about his dreams of winning the league and FA Cup titles for the two-time African club Champions and crowning his career with the prestigious Ballon D’Or.

Happy 2017 Mfon Udoh. Great to see you are alive and well

Mfon UDOH: Thank you so much sir, am so glad that you and I made it to 2017

Can you tell our readers about you and your family background?

Mfon UDOH: My name is Mfon Udoh. I was born and bred in Calabar, Cross River State. I hail from Ikono LGA in Akwa Ibom. I have a large family. We’re seven [7] children. Four [4] boys and three girls [3]. And I’m the last.

How did football start for you?

Mfon UDOH: Football started like a joke for me. I Started to play just for the love and the fun of the game then at a point I realised I could be paid for what I love doing. Now, I have gone from Diamond stars academy to Unicem Rovers, to Akwa United, to Enyimba and it’s been an amazing experience.

Although, I don’t know my next destination but one thing I know and I believe for sure is that my next destination will be a good one by God’s special grace.

Take us through your professional career both for club and country?

Mfon UDOH: I start started my professional football with Unicem Rovers of Calabar. It was an awesome experience for me. Since then I’ve been playing football professionally.

On the national team, I made my debut for the Super Eagles against Ghana in front of home fans in Uyo and it was a dream come true for me. I couldn’t imagine that it was my small self that was putting on the Nigerian Jersey. I don’t think I’ll forget that in a hurry.

What were the high and low points in 2016 for you?

Mfon UDOH: The low points of last season started when my team [Enyimba] lost out of the CAF Champions League and also to make it worse we didn’t win a single trophy that same year and also couldn’t make the first four [4] on the NPFL log. But the high side was when I emerged as the highest goal scorer of the CAF Champions League in 2016.

Since becoming the all-time highest goalscorer in a single season in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). You’ve endured some poor campaigns, what do you think is the reason for that?

Mfon UDOH: The poor campaign was just as a result of injury. When you’re just recovering from a severe injury that took you out for a long while, your best will only come gradually. But am glad that’s over now.

The departure of Chinedu Udoji paved the way for you to be named Captain of Enyimba. Will it be an added pressure for you in your debut season as captain of one of Nigeria’s most successful clubs?

Mfon UDOH: There’s no pressure at all. It’s just a new season of challenge, hard work, sacrifice, commitment and a whole lot.

What is your target for the new NPFL season?

Mfon UDOH: My target is to help Enyimba regain the league and federation cup titles once again. Lifting those trophies in my first season will mean a lot to me and my career.

Who is your favourite teammate for both club and country?

Mfon UDOH: I don’t have a favorite teammate here because everybody is my friend. Hmm… National team I’ll say its ehhhh!!! Onazi

Who is your most difficult opponent?

Mfon UDOH: All my opponents have been very tough and impressive I must confess.

Which player in world football inspires you the most?

Mfon UDOH: Ronaldo inspires me

Which player do you secretly wish to play alongside?

Mfon UDOH: Neymar is that player I’ll want to play with

How do you relax when you are not playing football?

Mfon UDOH: At my leisure I play a lot of music, I go to the movies and I sing at the karaoke’s. Then hangout with colleagues

When do you plan to quit Bachelorhood?

Mfon UDOH: I will quit being a bachelor as soon as I find her

Which other career would you have picked apart from football?

Mfon UDOH: Tennis

Do you have ambition of plying your trade in a foreign league?

Mfon UDOH: Of course it’s my dream as a local player to one day play in the big leagues abroad

What will give you the biggest satisfaction as a footballer?

Mfon UDOH: To play in the one of greatest leagues in the world with the greatest players too and also win the prestigious Ballon D’Or. I know it sounds funny but impossibility is nothing.

Great speaking with you. Thank you for your time.

You are welcome. Thanks for having me.

Club Honours:

Enyimba: Nigeria Profession Football League: Runners-up 2014

Enyimba: Nigeria Profession Football League: Winner 2015

Individual Honours

Nigerian Premier League Top Scorer: 2013-2014

Enyimba top scorer: 2013-2014 (23 goals)

League Bloggers Award Winner: August 2013

CAF Champions League 2016 Top Scorer (9 goals)

