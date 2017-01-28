FA Cup: Ikeme’s Wolves sack Liverpool

Posted January 28, 2017 5:36 pm by Comments

Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday sent Liverpool packing in the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 victory at the Anfield.
It took just 52 seconds for the Championship outfit to inflict more misery on Jurgen Klopp’s out-of-sorts side, with a free-kick whipped beyond a statuesque Reds back line allowing Richard Stearman to nod home.
Things got even worse for the hosts four minutes before half-time when a Wolves breakaway freed Andreas Weimann to waltz around Loris Karius and fire into an empty net.
Liverpool threw on Philippe Coutinho at the break and did offer more of a threat in the second half.
Divock Origi pulled one back late on but the Reds were unable to break their struggles at the start of 2017 and must now focus all of their attention on a fading Premier League title challenge. Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who ought to have been in goal for the side was however missing having received red card in a previous match.
Liverpool have now lost three successive fixtures in front of their own supporters, with Swansea City and Southampton having left Merseyside with the spoils in recent weeks.
The Swans secured a thrilling 3-2 victory in the Premier League, while the Saints dumped Liverpool out of the EFL Cup in a two-legged semi-final.
Wolves have now compounded Klopp’s misery, with the German coach enduring his toughest run on home soil in close to a decade.
Breaking their home hoodoo is not about to get any easier for Liverpool either, with Chelsea next up at Anfield on Tuesday.

The post FA Cup: Ikeme’s Wolves sack Liverpool appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Wolves knock Liverpool out of FA Cup Second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers ensured Liverpool’s season went from bad to worse as they knocked the seven-times winners out of the...
  2. Europa League: Liverpool Will Take This Opportunity – Jurgen Klopp Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has promised that Liverpool will give everything to lift the Europa League trophy. This came after...
  3. Europa League: Liverpool Held In Klopp’s Anfield Debut Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Rubin Kazan in the Europa League on Thursday night, leaving new...
  4. Sevilla, Liverpool Set For Europa League Final Liverpool Manager, Jurgen Klopp, has urged his team to become “Liverpool Legends” by winning the Europa League crown against Sevilla...
  5. Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool to ‘stay cool’ after reaching top spot Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool side to “stay cool” after they reached the Premier League summit for the first...
  6. Liverpool: Ancelotti Or Klopp To Manage At Anfield Less than 24 hours after Brendan Rodgers was sacked by Premier League club, Liverpool, speculation is already rife that either...
  7. Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 – 0 (Live) The managers.Both Klopp and Guardiola have history in management, having met eight times in the Bundesliga during their stints at...
  8. Klopp signs long term contract with Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a long-term contract with Liverpool, which will keep him at Anfield until 2022. The German...
  9. Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Sunderland Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday Liverpool will line up against...
  10. Klopp hails Kop roar as Liverpool see off Sunderland Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures to the crowd at the end of the English Premier League football match between...

< YOHAIG home