FA Cup: Ikeme’s Wolves sack Liverpool

Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday sent Liverpool packing in the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 victory at the Anfield.

It took just 52 seconds for the Championship outfit to inflict more misery on Jurgen Klopp’s out-of-sorts side, with a free-kick whipped beyond a statuesque Reds back line allowing Richard Stearman to nod home.

Things got even worse for the hosts four minutes before half-time when a Wolves breakaway freed Andreas Weimann to waltz around Loris Karius and fire into an empty net.

Liverpool threw on Philippe Coutinho at the break and did offer more of a threat in the second half.

Divock Origi pulled one back late on but the Reds were unable to break their struggles at the start of 2017 and must now focus all of their attention on a fading Premier League title challenge. Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who ought to have been in goal for the side was however missing having received red card in a previous match.

Liverpool have now lost three successive fixtures in front of their own supporters, with Swansea City and Southampton having left Merseyside with the spoils in recent weeks.

The Swans secured a thrilling 3-2 victory in the Premier League, while the Saints dumped Liverpool out of the EFL Cup in a two-legged semi-final.

Wolves have now compounded Klopp’s misery, with the German coach enduring his toughest run on home soil in close to a decade.

Breaking their home hoodoo is not about to get any easier for Liverpool either, with Chelsea next up at Anfield on Tuesday.

