FIFA condoles with viewing centre victims’ families

 

World Soccer ruling body FIFA have expressed sadness over the traffic death of  soccer fans at View centre in Calabar Thursday night.

The body which described the incident as unfortunate said it shares the pain of the victims’ families.

“FIFA is deeply saddened by the deaths of several football fans in Calabar and offer our deepest condolences to families and friends of the victims” the Gianni Infantino led body dished out Friday via its twitter handle.

It is usual in Nyaghassang Community in Calabar like in most areas especially with the increasing popularity of the English premiership for soccer fans to converge on view centres where they not only watch important matches but also argue over the players of play, referee’s decision, and rules of the game among other issues. But Thursday night turned out be tragic for Nyaghassang Community where many had gathered to watch the quarterfinal Europa league clash between Manchester United and Anderlecht. Unfortunately a high tension cable fell on the centre leaving on its trail deaths and injuries.

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade who visited the wounded in the hospital, described the incident as tragic and horrifying. The incident according to him narks a dark chapter in the life of the state.

While condoling with families of the victims the governor promised that the state government will look into the likely cause of the incident with a view to preventing a reoccurrence.

A man who survived the unfortunate incident took time to count his blessings.“It was a horrible sight to behold. I wish I didn’t come out to watch the match. Come to think of it, I have dish at home but I enjoy watching matches at viewing centre. I could have been dead. I can’t believe that the people I was chatting and joking with a few minutes ago are all gone in a most anguishing way. This world is vain.”

