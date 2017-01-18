Fives scribe solicits upgrade of courts



The Public Relations Officer of Fives Federation of Nigeria (FFN),Nasiru Mohammed, has appealed to the Ministry of Youths and Sports to upgrade the abandoned facility at the National Stadium, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Fives courts are located at the National Stadium and have been abandoned for over a decade, hence it has hindered the growth of the sport.

Fives is a ball game played with hands or bat in a court with two, three or four walls. The name is derived from the slang expression “a bunch of fives’’ (meaning a fist).

The game has also been known as hand-tennis and historically was often played between the buttresses of church buildings in England.

Fives is played largely in Great Britain in public schools.

It has three forms that vary from each other in the physical conformation of the court and in slightly different playing rules: Eton Fives, Rugby Fives and Winchester Fives.

Mohammed told NAN in Lagos that the provision of such international standard facilities would enable athletes to optimise their potential in training and during competitions.

“We call on the sports ministry to assist us in improving the courts to be able to make our training efficient and bring our athletes abreast with modern trends in the sport.

“We do not train there because most times, it is covered with refuse from all over the stadium.

“It is the only court we have in the whole of Lagos State and probably in the whole of South-West,’’ he said.

The coach said that upgrading of the facility would make the sport known as it was more popular in the northern states.

“It is a sad one that a sport so easy to play is not seen and known by many here in the south-west but if we have our courts cleaned up and we play there regularly, I am sure it would become popular.

“It will also bring about more athletes to participate in the sport.

“We must also prepare to improve our skills to fit in like other sports if we want to make remarkable impact,’’ he said.

