Fraud in NBC: EFCC recovers N10b, set to prosecute ex-DG Mba, three others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered NN10,061,172,600 from the National Broadcasting Commission(NBC) being alleged inflation of collateral funds meant for Digital Set-Top -Boxes. The commission is set to prosecute a former Director-General of NBC, Mr. Emeka Mba and three others. Also to face trial is the NBC’s Director of Finance, Mr. Patrick […]

