French police avert ‘imminent’ attack, arrest four suspects

An “imminent” terror attack on French soil has been averted with the arrest of four suspects in Montpellier, Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said.

The BBC reports that three men and a girl of 16 were found with bomb-making materials by anti-terrorist police in a raid on a flat in the southern city.

Home-made explosives similar to those used in the Paris attacks of November 2015 were discovered.

Reports suggested that the girl had made jihadist declarations online.

Since the beginning of 2015, at least 230 people have been killed in jihadist attacks in France.

Last week, a soldier received minor injuries when a machete-wielding man tried to enter the Louvre museum in Paris.

The man, a 29-year-old Egyptian named Abdullah Hamamy, was shot and critically injured.

