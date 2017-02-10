French police avert ‘imminent’ attack, arrest four suspects

Posted February 10, 2017 8:36 pm by Comments

An “imminent” terror attack on French soil has been averted with the arrest of four suspects in Montpellier, Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said.

The BBC reports that three men and a girl of 16 were found with bomb-making materials by anti-terrorist police in a raid on a flat in the southern city.

Home-made explosives similar to those used in the Paris attacks of November 2015 were discovered.

Winasbet.com

Reports suggested that the girl had made jihadist declarations online.

Since the beginning of 2015, at least 230 people have been killed in jihadist attacks in France.

Last week, a soldier received minor injuries when a machete-wielding man tried to enter the Louvre museum in Paris.

The man, a 29-year-old Egyptian named Abdullah Hamamy, was shot and critically injured.

 

 

The post French police avert ‘imminent’ attack, arrest four suspects appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Machete-Wielding Attacker Shot By French Soldier In Paris A French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete and carrying two bags on his back on...
  2. Police arrest IS suspects over attack plots Turkey has arrested nine suspected members of the Islamic State group for allegedly plotting suicide attacks on a political party...
  3. Police Arrest Five Suspects Linked To Nimbo Community Attack Police arrested five of the suspects involved in the midnight raid on Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of...
  4. Paris attacks: Police raid suspects’ home Explosions and heavy gunfire were heard in Paris as armed police searching for suspects from Friday’s attacks raided a flat...
  5. Charlie Hebdo: French Police Kill Suspects FRENCH POLICE / AFP Two brothers suspected of a bloody attack on the offices of French satirical newspaper, Charlie Hebdo,...
  6. Attack on Edo Dep Gov: CP orders arrest of suspects The police high command in Benin, Edo State has declared that it will not leave any stone unturned in the...
  7. Brussels anti-terror raid linked to foiled French attack: police source A counter-terrorism operation in Brussels Friday was linked to the arrest of a Frenchman in Paris a day earlier, said...
  8. BREAKING: Soldier shoots knife attacker near Paris’ Louvre Museum A machete-wielding man has been shot and wounded by a French soldier near the Louvre Museum in central Paris after...
  9. Sydney Police Arrest Terror Suspects The Police in Sydney have arrested two male suspects in a counter-terror operation. The 15-year-old and a 20-year-old have been...
  10. Sixteen-year old girl held over France attack plot Four people including a 16-year-old girl were arrested on Friday by anti-terrorist police in Montpellier in southern France on suspicion...

< YOHAIG home