Gambia: Jammeh’s poll challenge shifted to May

The Gambia’s Supreme Court is unable to hear the petition seeking to annul last month’s election until May, chief justice Emmanuel Fagbenle has said.

The Nigerian judge, due to oversee the seven-member panel, was not available till then, he said.

Longstanding ruler Yahya Jammeh, 51, initially accepted defeat but later rejected the result, the BBC reports.

It is not yet clear what will happen after Mr. Jammeh’s term ends on January 18.

President-elect Adama Barrow is due to be inaugurated the following day.

But Mr. Jammeh has said he will not step down and he has the support of the head of the army.

West African leaders, led by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, are due to in the capital, Banjul, on Friday in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to resolve the crisis.

The visit was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

But Mr. Jammeh has so far rebuffed their attempts, saying they have no right to interfere.

