Germany arrests two on terror charges

Two men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack on a shopping centre in Oberhausen near the Dutch border.

The brothers, aged 31 and 28 and born in Kosovo, were detained early on Friday in Duisburg, the BBC reports.

Germany is on high alert after Monday’s attack in Berlin, which left 12 dead.

A Europe-wide manhunt continues for Anis Amri, the Tunisian man suspected of driving a lorry into the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market.

Police said the Oberhausen attack had been intended to target the CentrO shopping centre.

Officers dressed in civilian clothing had been sent to patrol the centre and a nearby Christmas market after a tip from intelligence services, police said in a statement.

It is not yet known how advanced the preparations for the attack were, or if others were involved, the statement said.

There is no indication so far that Friday’s arrests are linked to the Berlin attack.

German officials have confirmed Anis Amri’s fingerprints were found inside the truck that was used to kill 12 people and wound 49 others in Berlin on Monday evening.

His brother in Tunisia has urged him to give himself up to police.

Breitscheidplatz market in Berlin reopened on Thursday, with dimmed lights and no music.

Candles and flowers have been laid for the victims, who included at least six Germans, an Israeli tourist, an Italian woman and the truck’s Polish driver. Police have installed concrete barriers to prevent a repeat attack.

 

