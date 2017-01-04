Glo-CAF Awards 2016: Top 3 for all categories

On Thursday, 5 January 2017, the winners of the Glo-CAF Awards will be announced. In this report, cafonline has listed the top three players  for all categories. Excerpts:

African Player of the Year

Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)

Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool)

 

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe)

 

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Elizabeth ADDO (Ghana & Kvarnsvedensik)

Gabrielle ABOUDI ONGUENE (Cameroon & Rossyanka)

 

Most Promising Talent

Elia MESCHAK (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Naby KEITA (Guinea & RB Leipzig)

 

Youth Player of the Year

Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Eric AYIAH (Ghana and Charity FC)

Sandra OWUSU-ANSAH (Ghana and Supreme Ladies)

 

Coach of the Year

Florent IBENGE (DR Congo national team)

Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Florence OMAGBEMI (Nigeria women’s national team)

 

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

TP Mazembe

Zesco United

 

National Team of the Year                                     

 

DR Congo

Senegal

Uganda

 

Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Nigeria

South Africa

 

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa GASSAMA

Ghead Zaglol GRISHA

Malang DIEDHIOU

 

Football Leader of the Year

Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football

Federation Legend Award

Laurent POKOU, Former player of Cote d’Ivoire

Emilienne MBANGO, Former player of Cameroon

 

Africa Finest XI

Goalkeeper: Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge AURIER (Cote d’Ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain),

Aymen ABDENNOUR (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric BAILLY (Cote

d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce LOMALISA (DR Congo & AS

Vita)

Midfielders: Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns),

Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan DOLLY (South

Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns),

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia

Dortmund), Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad MAHREZ

(Algeria & Leicester City)

 

Substitutes

Aymen MATHLOUTHI (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou

KOULIBALY (Senegal & Napoli), Salif COULIBALY (Mali & TP

Mazembe), Islam SLIMANI (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed

Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester

City), Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

