Govt: Osun pensioners paid N1.5b in Dec.

The Osun State Government yesterday described claims that some pensioners have set up a camp, “Internally Displaced Pensioners”, as propaganda against the Rauf Aregbesola administration”.
In a statement by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon, the government said if indeed, any camp was set up, it could not be for demand for payment of any pensions.
The government said: “Our attention has been drawn to a sensational display of photograph of some persons who claim to be pensioners, who have dubiously grouped themselves as “Internally Displaced Pensioners” and claimed to have set up an “IDP” camp in Osogbo.
“To us, this is taking the joke too far. There should be limit to campaigns of calumny and deliberate fabrications of emotive conditions all in desperation to diminish the achievements of a government.
“It was common knowledge that the government ended the year in the most financially boisterous mood ever with the payment of four months salaries and pensions.
“For the purpose of record, pensioners on N1,000 -N20,000 collected 100 per cent; those on N20,001 -N80,000 collected 75 per cent and the pensioners on N80,001 collected 50 per cent.
“By our calculations, pensioners alone got at least N1,539,227,442.75 of the N14.2billion paid.
“The Osun government today is prominent among the states that have taken payment of pensions as a priority. It is therefore pertinent to ask these people what are their grouse against Governor Rauf Aregbesola. It certainly cannot be their pensions.
“This government has given meaning to good governance. History will definitely be there to judge the governor’s commitment to the people.”

