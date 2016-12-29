Guard jailed four years for theft

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Thursday sentenced a security guard, Bulus Bulama, to four years’ imprisonment for stealing electronics equipment valued at N999, 000.

Magistrate O. M. Ajayi found Bulama guilty following his guilty plea to charges of conspiracy, stealing, forgery and burglary.

She sentenced Buluma, a first time offender, to one year imprisonment on each count without an option of fine, but ordered that the sentence would run concurrently.

Thus, the convict will spend only 12 months in prison.

Bulama, who had no legal representative, pleaded for leniency.

He said: “I am sorry for getting involved in crime. It is my first time of stealing and it will not happen again.”

Reading the sentence, the magistrate said: “Having pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him, with the evidence provided, the defendant is hereby convicted as charged and is sentenced to one year imprisonment on each of the four counts.

“The sentence will take effect from the day of arraignment and will run concurrently.”

She also advised the convict to stay away from crime.

Earlier, prosecuting Sergeant, Cyriacus Osuji, who reviewed the facts, said Bulama was employed as a guard at Triple Eye Security Solution Limited, 214c Eti-Osa Way, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, on a monthly salary of N20,000.

But the convict and others at large on December 9 stole items including CCTV cameras, printers, televisions and laptops from the security firm.

He said Bulama had custody of the keys to several offices and the store room at the premises.

“The defendant broke into these offices and stole some items valued at N999,000, belonging to the company.

“He and his accomplices also forged a gate pass using the name of the managing director of the security firm with which the car which was loaded with the loot was allowed to pass the gate,” Osuji added.

The offences, he added, contravened Sections 285, 307(1), 360(e) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

