Gunmen abduct nine persons in Lagos, Edo

At least nine persons including six women were kidnapped in Epe, Lagos, and Okada in Edo State over the weekend.

While four of the victims including a 24-year-old woman, Ifeoluwa Olabiyi, were whisked away at about 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Tanda Farms in Lekki, a Lagos suburb, the other five, all females were kidnapped from three commercial buses near Okada on their way to Benin.

The Nation gathered that 10 gunmen clad in military camouflages stormed the farm Friday night and pointed a gun to the heads of their victims, whom they laid through a bush path to the canal where their speedboats were parked.

It was gathered that Olabiyi, a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Osun State, just completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was employed in the farm two weeks ago.

According to sources, the kidnappers established contacts with the victims’ families on Monday and demanded N5million ransom for each of them.

The Edo State victims were said to have been kidnapped randomly at 1:00 p.m., after the militants blocked the highway and handpicked them from three commercial vehicles.

The Nation gathered that the victims were thereafter whisked into the bush by their abductors, who later contacted their families and demanded between N20million and N50million for their release.

Confirming the abduction of five women near Okada, Edo State Police Commissioner, Haliru Gwandu said the command was on the matter.

However, Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, denied people were kidnapped in his jurisdiction on Friday, insisting that no such report has been filed.

 

 

 

