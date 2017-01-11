Gunmen kill 300-level Ondo varsity student

Gunmen have killed a 300-Level student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba(AAU),Akungba-Akoko.
Yemi Akinbamiwa was a son of a popular food vendor in Ondo town.
He was said to have been shot by the assailants on Akure Road on Monday as he was running an errand.
Eyewitnesses said he held a black nylon bag that reportedly contained money and was approached by the hoodlums who rode on a motorbike.
The late Akinbamiwa was said to have been told to release the money but he resisted and was shot at close range.
The hoodlums reportedly took the money and escaped, shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.
Few minutes later, a detachment of police from the Special Anti-Robbery Division of Yaba Police Station, arrived at the scene.
The victim’s remains were said to have been taken to the State Specialist Hospital morgue by the police.
