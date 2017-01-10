Gunmen killed UAM lecturer

A lecturer in Fishery Department at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi (UAM), Prof. Robert Okai, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Tuesday.

Prof. Okai’s murder was the second in the last one month in the university.

The first was Christie Angbulu, a lecturer in Biochemistry Department, who was kidnapped while attending a workshop in Kogi and was later killed by the abductors.

Angbulu’s body was buried in a shallow grave.

The elder sister of the deceased, Mrs. Ann Joseph, told journalists that the late professor came out of his house about 3:00 a.m. to see why the dogs were barking only to be confronted by two two gunmen.

“The gunmen shot him in the head, leaving him in a pool of his blood and escape, Mrs. Ann said.

