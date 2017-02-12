Home player Danjuma fires 165 gross to lead at IBB Ladies Golf Open

Nigeria’s Rachael Danjuma took the lead on Saturday after amassing a total of 165 gross on the
second day of play at the 2017 IBB Ladies Golf Open in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 160 lady golfers are taking part in
this year’s tournament which is the event’s 19th edition.

The players taking part in the four-day amateur golf tournament are from four countries, namely
Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

“Danjuma who has 165 gross after the second round takes the lead from the defending champion,
Amina Wilfred, who has a gross of 175.

“The highlight of the second round saw Danjuma shoot up to first position on the leader board
after finishing 10 shots clear of compatriot Wilfred.

“Also, Ghanaian Jessica Tei finished third with 178 gross.

“At the end, 45 lady golfers made the cut and will now contest for the final on Sunday,’’
Tournament Director, Nanwor Mamven, told NAN.

She said Danjuma had a good chance of dethroning the defending champion at the end of the third
and final round.

“If she can only keep her head down and doesn’t get carried away by the wave of the moment, I
believe we will have a new champion on Sunday.

“A 10-shot lead is a massive ground for her nearest rival to cover, but you never know. It’s
not over until it is over,” Mamven said.

Below is the top 10 players on the leader board at the end of round two
1. R. DANJUMA – 165
2. A. WILFRED – 175
3. J. TEI – 178
4. R. IZOJE – 181
5. S. COLE-KOTAS – 187
6. O. AYODELE – 188
7. I. ACHIR – 188
8. S. KADIRI – 188
9. V. MANTEAU – 188
10. G. MBAGUTA – 189

