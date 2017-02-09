I speak with Buhari daily, says sister Hajiya Rakiya

Hajiya Rakiya, the only surviving elder sister of President Muhammad Buhari, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the well being of the President, instead of spreading rumours about his health.
In an interview with a correspondent of the News agency of Nigeria in Daura, Katsina state, the 84-year-old said the president needed the prayers of every Nigerian for him to succeed in the task of addressing the problems facing the nation.
She said President Buhari being a mortal is bound to fall ill or even die “at any time his Creator wishes’’.
She said she speaks with the president everyday since his departure to London on his annual leave and he is in high spirit.
“I just returned from the lesser Hajj and even while in Saudi Arabia I was communicating with him everyday,” Rakiya popularly called Amadodo told NAN. She said while in Saudi Arabia, she communicated with him every ten hours”
“We were 28 from our mother late Hajiya Zulaihatu who died in 1992,but Buhari was her last born” she said.

