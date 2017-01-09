I was surprised to be in starting XI against Everton – Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has admitted that he was surprised to make his debut for Leicester City in the club 2-1 victory over Everton in the third round of the English FA Cup last weekend.

The former Racing Genk star was one of the surprise names in the Leicester team sheet because he had only two training sessions with his teammates before the meeting at Goodison Park.

“It was a nice surprise [to make my debut], but I just had to be ready. Every time in training, I always try to do my best,” allnigeriasoccer.com quoted Ndidi as saying to 25 told lcfc.com.

“We showed great spirit. With this fight, I think we can do well. The group performance is more important than my performance.

“I always hope the group can perform, then look at my performance.”

 

 

