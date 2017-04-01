IPOB plans to shut down South-east, others May 30

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said it will shut down the

South- east and other Igbo -speaking communities in the country on May 30, to celebrate its 2017 Biafra Day Remembrance.

In a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group said the plan to shut down the region is to give respect to those that sacrificed their lives for the Biafra agitation.

The statement partly reads: “30th May 2017 will be a public holiday of

remembrance for the sacrifice our heroes and heroines made for the sacred land of Biafra, therefore we must honour them. There will be no movement throughout Biafraland and every area where a majority of Biafran population

reside both Biafraland and wherever our people lives across the globe will

come to a standstill.

“Therefore, we expect every man, woman, child and business to observe this

great annual event by staying at home and not engaging in any business

activity. There will be no movement in Biafraland, both human and

vehicular. Biafraland will be shut down completely as a mark of dignified

respect to those that sacrificed their lives for us.

“That is the least we can do to show them and Almighty God that this

generation of IPOB and those to come will remain forever indebted to them

that gave their lives to stop the elimination of the Biafran race from the

face of the earth.”

