Jeff Ewing is Chevron’s new Managing Director

Posted December 31, 2016 8:36 pm by Comments

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has announced the appointment of Mr Jeffrey Ewing to the position of Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron companies in Nigeria, effective January 1, 2017.

Its General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Mr Esimaje Brikinn disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

Ewing succeeds Clay Neff, who has been named the president of Chevron Africa and Latin America Exploration and Production (CALAEP), with effect from January 1, 2017.

Winasbet.com

Jeff, who is currently the Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for the Nigeria Mid-Africa Business Unit, will be responsible for Chevron’s upstream operations in Nigeria and West Africa in his new position.

Jeff joined Chevron in 1985 as a Drilling Representative in New Orleans after graduating from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Since then, he has held numerous technical and management positions of increasing responsibility in different locations; including Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Kuwait, Scotland, the United States of America, Venezuela and Nigeria.

According to Clay Neff, the current Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron companies in Nigeria, Jeff Ewing was appointed to the position based on his “demonstrated leadership, breadth of experience and proven ability to build effective relationships with key stakeholders.

NAN reports that Chevron Nigeria Limited is an operator of the joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The post Jeff Ewing is Chevron’s new Managing Director appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Chevron appoints new Nigeria Managing Director The former occupant will now lead Africa and Latin America. The post Chevron appoints new Nigeria Managing Director appeared first...
  2. Okowa receives Chevron chiefs, tasks oil firms on development Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (third left), Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited and some officials of the company at...
  3. Chevron Encourages Collaboration for Economic Growth in Niger Delta Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture has reiterated the importance of partnership to the growth of...
  4. Buhari sacks NPA Managing Director … Reinstates Habibu Abdullahi as MD President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday sacked the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority...
  5. Investment in Nigeria’s oil, gas industry is down by 20 per cent – Chevron boss Mr Ali Moshiri,, the President of Chevron Africa and Latin America Exploration and Production, has said that the total investment...
  6. Learn Africa appoints Alhaji Salisu Bala Hassan, as acting Managing Director Learn Africa Plc. has appointed Alhaji Salisu Bala Hassan (FCE) as Acting Managing Director to oversee company affairs. He replaces...
  7. IGI appoints Fashola as managing director The Industrial And General Insurance Plc has appointed Mr. Rotimi Fashola as its substantive group managing director. A statement from...
  8. Chevron launches cassava projects with 40 graduates By Dayo Johnson Akure—CHEVRON Nigeria Limited through the Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has launched Youths Cassava Enterprise...
  9. Zenith Capital confirms Enakele’s appointment as Managing Director Jubril Enakele The board of Zenith Capital Ltd., has confirmed the appointment of Mr Jubril Enakele as its Chief Executive...
  10. Celebrity Florist Jeff Leatham is coming to Lagos in March 2016 The Jeff Leatham Floral Experience ­will be an exclusive masterclass with the renowned celebrity florist Jeff Leatham in March 2016...

< YOHAIG home