Jeff Ewing is Chevron’s new Managing Director

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has announced the appointment of Mr Jeffrey Ewing to the position of Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron companies in Nigeria, effective January 1, 2017.

Its General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Mr Esimaje Brikinn disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

Ewing succeeds Clay Neff, who has been named the president of Chevron Africa and Latin America Exploration and Production (CALAEP), with effect from January 1, 2017.

Jeff, who is currently the Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for the Nigeria Mid-Africa Business Unit, will be responsible for Chevron’s upstream operations in Nigeria and West Africa in his new position.

Jeff joined Chevron in 1985 as a Drilling Representative in New Orleans after graduating from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Since then, he has held numerous technical and management positions of increasing responsibility in different locations; including Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Kuwait, Scotland, the United States of America, Venezuela and Nigeria.

According to Clay Neff, the current Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron companies in Nigeria, Jeff Ewing was appointed to the position based on his “demonstrated leadership, breadth of experience and proven ability to build effective relationships with key stakeholders.

NAN reports that Chevron Nigeria Limited is an operator of the joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

