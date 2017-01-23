Jungle justice: Mob set robbery suspect ablaze in Aba

A yet-to-be identified young man in his late twenties have reportedly died after a mob beat him to pulp before setting him ablaze in Aba, Abia State.

 The incident, Nation gathered happened at Amucha off Ngwa road, one of the ever busy roads in Aba South Local Government Area.

 A source at Amucha that gave her name as Chidinma said that the suspected robber had came to the area to rob, but the residents of the yard they entered resisted and over powered the gang.

 Chidinma said that while other members of the gang escaped with injuries inflicted on their bodies, the suspect was however unlucky as the occupants of the residence held him firmly and raised alarm which attracted the presence of other members of the area.

 She said that the mob, apparently angry over the spate of robbery and other violence in the area descended heavily him with dangerous weapons and inflicted bodily injuries on him.

 She said that the crowd after beating the suspect to pulp later set his body ablaze with used tyres and other materials that they (mob) could lay their hands on.

 Another source within the area told our correspondent that the incident forced a lot of people to scamper for safety to avoid an anticipated police arrest.

 Another respondent that gave his name as Godwin lamented the rate of robbery incidents at Ngwa road especially Umuogele area where robbers come to rob the residents and go home freely without being confronted by the police and other security agencies.

 Investigation by our correspondent reveal that the deplorable nature of roads leading to Amucha and Umuogele including some parts of Ohanku and Ngwa has made the terrain to be impassible using cars which gives the robbers and hoodlums the leeway to operate without the fears of being apprehended or confronted by security agencies in Aba.

 The residents of Ngwa road, however appealed to the Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu led administration to come to their rescue by fixing the Ohanku road and adjourning roads and streets.

 They said that if the state government fixes their roads, it would make the people to sleep with their two eyes closed and also help police and other security agencies to have access their area and respond to distress calls promptly.

 The State Police Spokesman, ASP Ogbonnaya Nta could not be reached for comments as at the time of filing this report as his phone numbers were not reachable.

