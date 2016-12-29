Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has been named in the list of top 50 legends in the world.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) listed the former Ajax Amsterdam star in a 50 -man group that included illustrious football legends.

Kanu was the only Nigerian on the list, supersport.com reports.

Amazingly the list did not feature the likes of Peru’s Cubilas, Lato and Deyna from Poland, Luis Suarez from Spain, Brazil’s Leonidas, Hidekuti from Hungary’s legendary 1954 World Cup team and Germany’s 1954 World Cup winning captain, Fritz Walters.

Other notable omissions are Bobby Moore and Uwe Seeler who played in four World Cups respectively.

Those listed included Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele) and Diego Armando Maradona, two players regarded as the greatest in the history of the game.

The post Kanu listed among world’s 50 legends appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.