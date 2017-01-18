Lyon table improved £14.75m bid for Depay

Lyon have made a third offer to Manchester United for Memphis Depay of £14.75million.

After having two bids of £9.5m and £11.3m rejected, the French club returned on Tuesday night with a fresh offer for the Dutch winger.

The 22-year-old Dutch winger’s representatives are already understood to have agreed an outline package for his wages and are waiting for the clubs to agree on the fee.

The latest offer is still short of United’s valuation with the Old Trafford club pushing for nearly £20m in total.

Lyon want to sign Depay by the weekend with the Holland international seemingly convinced about moving to France.

Everton are still yet to move for Depay after landing Morgan Schneiderlin, while Roma’s interest in the winger has yet to materialise.

Depay hasn’t turned out for United since the Europa League win over Feyenoord in late November, with his only start under Jose Mourinho coming in the EFL Cup.

Depay is training with the first team as normal but the club is trying to find him a new club

He was dragged off just after half-time during that tie at Northampton Town and has played just 20 minutes of Premier League football.

