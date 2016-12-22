Man murders girlfriend, dumps remains in soak away

Posted December 22, 2016 8:36 pm by Comments

Police detectives in Igando area of Lagos are on the trail of one Elvis (surname yet unknown) who allegedly murdered his girlfriend (name also unknown) and dumped her remains in the soak away before disappearing.

Residents of No 34, John Omolaja Street, Obadore, Lagos, woke up on Monday to behold the decomposing remains of the deceased as the plumber who was hired to help clear the blocked soak away evacuated the gory sight.

Police said they have put machinery in motion to track down Elvis who his co-tenant said had become inaccessible since the incident and sneaked into his apartment under the cover of the night and leave at dawn.

Nairabet.com

A police source said, “We are already on the trail of the suspect but we would not reveal our strategy to the public yet. He (suspect) has not been picking his calls but we are getting clue on his whereabouts.

“We are also been trying to trail the deceased relations so it will make prosecution of the case easy. So far what we have gathered is that prior to her death, she was a nurse at the Lagoon Hospital. But we don’t know which branch of the hospital she was working at the time the incident occurred and if the hospital make any attempt to find her since she disappeared about a months ago.

When The Nation visited the scene on Wednesday, residents of the house comprising eight apartments of two bedroom bungalow each had been forced outside, while the building has been put under lock by the police.

 

The post Man murders girlfriend, dumps remains in soak away appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Bricklayer kills girlfriend, dumps corpse inside toilet Residents of the Balogun Agoro area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital were on Thursday shocked to discover the remains...
  2. Man murders NDDC’s girlfriend, buries her in shallow grave Mr.  Sotonye Martin and two others, Innocent Oluche and Wachukwu Ugochukwu have been arraigned before Magistrate Z. O. Alikor of Rivers...
  3. 22 year old man allegedly murders girlfriend for fun TVC E. A 22 year old man, Oweniwe Chukwudi has been arrested by the police in Ondo State for allegedly...
  4. Man stabs girlfriend to death, attempts suicide A 40-year-old man identified only as James has stabbed his girlfriend to death over a domestic quarrel bordering on alleged...
  5. See Photo Of A Man Who Killed His Mother & Buried Her In Soak Away Pit The police in Ogun State have launched investigation to unravel the mystery behind why a 33-year-old man, Segun Ogunlusi, killed...
  6. Man Murders His 17-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Baby For Suspecting Her Of Cheating (Pics) The young man pictured above who is said to be in his 30s allegedly murdered the 17-months-old baby of his...
  7. ‘How I killed my girlfriend with a stone’ A twenty-two year-old Student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO) in Ondo State, Chukwudi  Oweniwe  has been arrested for allegedly...
  8. 30-Year Old Man Kills Girlfriend, As Another 25-Year Old Murders Vigilante Member A 30-year old man, Richard Efiok, has stabbed his girlfriend, Miss Udoh Bassey, to death following disagreement over money. Speaking...
  9. Lifeless body found in Ondo hotel room A middle-aged man whose name was simply called ‘Adegbite’ has been found dead in a room in one of the...
  10. Interpol Hunts Man Who Killed Girlfriend On Christmas Day In Festac The Lagos State Police Command says it has contacted the International Police over a runaway murder suspect, identified only as...

< YOHAIG home