Police detectives in Igando area of Lagos are on the trail of one Elvis (surname yet unknown) who allegedly murdered his girlfriend (name also unknown) and dumped her remains in the soak away before disappearing.

Residents of No 34, John Omolaja Street, Obadore, Lagos, woke up on Monday to behold the decomposing remains of the deceased as the plumber who was hired to help clear the blocked soak away evacuated the gory sight.

Police said they have put machinery in motion to track down Elvis who his co-tenant said had become inaccessible since the incident and sneaked into his apartment under the cover of the night and leave at dawn.

A police source said, “We are already on the trail of the suspect but we would not reveal our strategy to the public yet. He (suspect) has not been picking his calls but we are getting clue on his whereabouts.

“We are also been trying to trail the deceased relations so it will make prosecution of the case easy. So far what we have gathered is that prior to her death, she was a nurse at the Lagoon Hospital. But we don’t know which branch of the hospital she was working at the time the incident occurred and if the hospital make any attempt to find her since she disappeared about a months ago.

When The Nation visited the scene on Wednesday, residents of the house comprising eight apartments of two bedroom bungalow each had been forced outside, while the building has been put under lock by the police.

The post Man murders girlfriend, dumps remains in soak away appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.