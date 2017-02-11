Marathon: Hoodlums attack 7UP officials, volunteers, steal refreshments

Hoodlums on Saturday attacked officials of 7UP Bottling Company, the official provider of refreshments for the 2nd Access Bank Lagos Marathon and some volunteers, carting away table water packs and refreshments for the athletes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officials were defenceless at the Palm Groove end of Ikorodu Road, where they were stationed to hand over drinks to the athletes.

The hoodlums overpowered the officials on duty and forced them to part with all the drinks at a point close to the Palm Groove Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) station.

The Head of the 7UP Bottling Company Team, who identified herself as Kike, said the hoodlums carted away about 500 cartons of drinks meant for the marathoners, while the police refused to help them.

“The hoodlums took all our products packs, about 500, meant for the marathoners,” the 7UP team leader told NAN.

“I asked for help from the policemen around when the hoodlums were approaching but they said we should share the products.

“So, when I could not succeed in persuading them, we stepped back.

“The hoodlums were coming to carry the products in packs, so I said that we should be giving them only one since the policemen said they won’t be able to chase anybody away.

“Before I knew it, my colleague stationed at the Teslim Balogun Stadium came with the same report that the hoodlums had attacked them.”

“We don’t have an idea that the police won’t protect us. They just told us that they are not here for 7UP.

“So, instead of allowing the hoodlums to steal our tents and destroy everything, we allowed them to go away with the products while we secure our assets.’’

 

