Maryam Abacha varsity earmarks N1bn for infrastructure

President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger Republic, Dr Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo yesterday said the management of the institution has set aside N1 billion for the construction of theatre halls, classrooms, administrative blocks and laboratories at the permanent site of the university.

Dr Adamu who stated this during a brief ceremony to mark the foundation of the permanent site said the university was fast growing in number, adding that there was the need to create a conducive environment for easy assimilation of knowledge.

He added that “the N1billion will also be used for the construction of lecture theatres, classrooms, administrative blocks and laboratories in the University.”

According to him, construction of the permanent site will boost economic activities in Jiratawa village, Maradi state, in the Niger Republic where the University is established.

Dr Adamu said the management would provide state-of-art equipment, especially in the departments of health science and technological studies, adding that, “the management will provide all the infrastructural development at the permanent site in phases.

“The University pledges to lay a solid foundation and contribute its quota in the educational sector with the aim of strengthening the existing relationship between Niger and Nigeria.

“The establishment of the University will bring the boosting of the socio-economic development of Niger Republic in general and the state of Maradi in particular,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the former Nigerian first lady, Maryam Abacha, thanked the management of the University for naming the institution after her, adding that the Abacha family of would continue to identify with programmers that would uplift the standard of living of the less privileged.

In her own remarks, the First Lady of Niger Republic, Mrs Malika Mahamadou Issoufou, congratulated Maryam Abacha University for its giant strides that recorded infrastructural and academic advancement within a short time of three years.

“This University, being the first English speaking University in the country will greatly compliment the broad and rich academic culture that already exists in the Niger Republic.

“The goals of University education are well known essentially as it includes the dissemination of Knowledge, teaching, research, training and production of needed manpower for the society,” she added.

She further pledged that the Niger Government would continue to give the university management maximum support in all areas that will ensure the growth of the institution and promote education in the country.

