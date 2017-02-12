Weststar Associates, authorised distributors of Mercedes-Benz in the country, has announced the arrival of the Mercedes-Benz Atego 1718 Chassis with Usimeca Refuse Collector-Compactor into the market.

Produced in South America, the truck has a capacity of 12 cubic metres and the chassis has a wheel base of 4760mm. It possesses a Euro 3 engine version with six-speed manual transmission and an output of 180Hp.

Its special safety features are the front and rear axle drum brakes with Anti-Lock Braking system (ABS) and auto brake adjustment which yield a longer brake service life.

The truck, according to Weststar, is suited for the roads as it is equipped with reinforced parabolic steel spring Suspension System, an adjustable steering column and maintenance free batteries for easy operation.

Inside it, the 17.1-ton Variant Chassis with Daycab provides a seating capacity for two passengers with exterior seating for up to four runners to climb in and out to load bins.

Other features include fabric seating, air-conditioning (for maximum driver comfort), radio pre-wiring, rotating safety beacons and exterior LED work lights. This 4 x 2 truck rides on 22.5 inch tires and possesses steel bumpers to help protect the headlights from hazardous objects.

“As promised earlier on in the year, this is in line with the commercial strategy for the proposed launch of new products better suited for the Nigerian market. The Atego 1718 Chassis with Usimeca Refuse Collector-Compactor body offers an impressive total cost of ownership, ease of operation and excellent value for money. It is designed for easy integration into the Nigerian operating environment and backed up by our well-established Mercedes-Benz Aftersales and Parts Network,” Weststar Associates Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Mirko Plath said.

The post Mercedes Benz unveils Refuse Collector-Compactor appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.