Mikel’s China switch good for financial security – Fashanu

Former England forward, John Fashanu, believes Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel’s move to Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda, was good for financial security.

The 29-year-old, who was not given a chance by Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, joined the Chinese team despite receiving several offers from Europe.

“It is great for anybody who has the capacity to go abroad into the western or the eastern world,” Fashanu told Goal.

“I’m very happy, financial security in the game of football; I must say is quite easy to achieve.

“As long as he knows that the football played there [China] is not same as the football in Europe or back home. Good luck to him, I’m happy.

“We must always remember that some players are playing for money, wealth and financial security. Some players also play because they want to achieve the greatest honours.

“Because you have somebody who wants to play for money, doesn’t make him a bad person. Some players would say I had no opportunity to go and play in China.

“I could have gone to China to make millions. Looking back in retrospect maybe I should have gone to play in China and made billions over there and not play in England.”

