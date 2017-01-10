Mikel’s China switch good for financial security – Fashanu

Posted January 10, 2017 11:36 pm by Comments

Former England forward, John Fashanu, believes Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel’s move to Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda, was good for financial security.

The 29-year-old, who was not given a chance by Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, joined the Chinese team despite receiving several offers from Europe.

“It is great for anybody who has the capacity to go abroad into the western or the eastern world,” Fashanu told Goal.

Winasbet.com

“I’m very happy, financial security in the game of football; I must say is quite easy to achieve.

“As long as he knows that the football played there [China] is not same as the football in Europe or back home. Good luck to him, I’m happy.

“We must always remember that some players are playing for money, wealth and financial security. Some players also play because they want to achieve the greatest honours.

“Because you have somebody who wants to play for money, doesn’t make him a bad person. Some players would say I had no opportunity to go and play in China.

“I could have gone to China to make millions. Looking back in retrospect maybe I should have gone to play in China and made billions over there and not play in England.”

 

 

The post Mikel’s China switch good for financial security – Fashanu appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mikel’ll struggle in Chinese league –Akwuegbu BY AYOMIDE JAYEOBA Following the recent influx of foreign players to the Chinese Super League, former Super Eagles striker, Benedict...
  2. Salisu Yusuff: Mikel Right to move to China Super Eagles’ Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuff has disclosed that former Chelsea of England midfielder, John Mikel Obi was right to...
  3. Fashanu: Iwobi not ripe for Eagles Former England International John Fashanu’s opinion is that Super Eagles latest invitee Alex Iwobi, is not yet good enough to...
  4. Fashanu wants Alli to represent Nigeria Former Wimbledon striker, John Fashanu, has said he will use his connections at MK Dons to convince new Tottenham Hotspur...
  5. AFCON 2017: Fashanu blames Super Eagles’ draw on professional misconduct A former player of Wimbledon Football Club of England,  John Fashanu, on Saturday in Abuja blamed Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw...
  6. Super Eagles’ current form not impressive – Fashanu Veteran footballer, John Fashanu, says the current form of the Super Eagles is not impressive to him. The post Super...
  7. Mikel considering China CHELSEA midfielder Mikel Obi is considering leaving the club for the Chinese Super League in the summer. A number of...
  8. Villas Boas Woos Mikel To China With $212,000-a-Week Deal Former Chelsea manager, Andre Villas-Boas has added John Obi Mikel to his wanted list at his new club in China....
  9. Rohr ‘begs’ Mikel over China move SUPER Eagles Technical Adviser, Genort Rohr has confessed that he would prefer to have Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel to...
  10. Nigeria no longer relevant in football – John Fashanu Nigerian-born former England striker, John Fashanu, says Nigeria has lost its weight in world football following series of poor performances...

< YOHAIG home