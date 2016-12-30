The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kogi has arrested 234 suspects, including 10 females, for drug-related offences between January and December this year.

The agency’s commander in the state, Alhaji Idris Bello, stated this in a statement on Friday.

Bello disclosed that the agency seized 7,550.844 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) and other psychotropic substances during the period under review.

He added that NAFDAC seized 3,425.600 kilogrammes of various drugs in September alone.

“Eight different vehicles used in transporting the illicit drugs were impounded while 20 persons were sentenced to various prison terms for drug related offences during the period,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the NDLEA official as saying in the statement.

The post NDLEA arrests 234 drug suspects in Kogi appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.