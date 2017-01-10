New league Season: Soccer fans canvass better transfer format

Ahead of the Nigeria Professional Football League new season which kicks off Saturday, the league management body and the clubs have been told to make players’ transfer more open in line with known practice in other leagues. A cross section of soccer fans who spoke to the Nation ahead of the new season observed that players are always reported to have joined a new club without a mention of how much was paid for such transfers.
“Even in lower leagues in Europe you hear the transfer fees paid for such players but here you only here about a player joining another club on free transfer only for the club and the players to begin to quarrel later over fees. If we want our league to compete with other known leagues we have to do things the right way,” they submitted.
Meanwhile all is set for the charity cup clash between league champions Rangers international and Federation cup champions FC Ifeanyi Ubah Wednesday at the Abuja National stadium. The two clubs who will be flying the Nation’s flag in the CAF Champions league and CAF Confederation Cup respectively open their new season campaign on Sunday with Rangers pitched against Abia Warriors in a derby while FC Ifeanyi Ubah open shop with Kano Pillars. The flying Antelopes have already made a clarion call to their fans to turn out in large numbers in their opening match against visiting Abia Warriors urging them to wear “Red and white to the Cathedral”

