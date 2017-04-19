Nigerians must pray for unity in the land – Gowon

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), has urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for the unity of the country.

He lamented that the country has been facing crises in some parts of the country, pointing out that unity and progress of the country rest on every citizen.

Gowon, who is the patron of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), spoke with journalists in Akure, the Ondo State, shortly after visiting the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in his office.

He expressed optimism that the country situation would change for better.

The ex- head of state said, “It is unfortunate that the country is facing many crises nowadays, killings in the North, militancy in the South and many crises everywhere. But I believe with prayers, it shall be well with the country.

“I read in one of the newspapers that the name of Nigeria is no more on the list of countries in economic recession, that shows that things are getting better. So we should not stop praying for the country.”

The National President of the BSN, Dr. Aron Nuhu, solicited the support of the state government for the association.

According to him, the association had translated the bible to 24 Nigerian languages and was still making efforts to translate it to more Nigerian languages.

 

 

