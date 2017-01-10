Former Information minister, John Nnia Nwodo (jnr), has been elected the new president general for Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Nwodo beat his only rival, a former Vice-Chancellor of the former Anambra State University of Science and Technology (ASUTECH), Prof. Chinweta Ejike, by a wide margin of 242 votes to 13.

Two other contestants had stepped down for Nwodo, while former governor of old Anambra and Imo States, Commodore Allison Madueke (rtd) earlier withdrew from the contest.

Uche Okwukwu from Rivers State was elected the secretary general.

A retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hilary Opara, from Imo state was elected Deputy president general, ?while Solomon Ogunji from Delta was elected the deputy secretary general.

Former Ebonyi State deputy governor, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, was elected vice president, Ebonyi State.

The election was conducted under peaceful and conducive atmosphere.

The post Nwodo is new Ohanaeze president appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.