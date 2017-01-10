Nwodo is new Ohanaeze president

Posted January 10, 2017 11:36 pm by Comments

Former Information minister, John Nnia Nwodo (jnr), has been elected the new president general for Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Nwodo beat his only rival, a former Vice-Chancellor of the former Anambra State University of Science and Technology (ASUTECH), Prof. Chinweta Ejike, by a wide margin of 242 votes to 13.

Two other contestants had stepped down for Nwodo, while former governor of old Anambra and Imo States, Commodore Allison Madueke (rtd) earlier withdrew from the contest.

Winasbet.com

Uche Okwukwu from Rivers State was elected the secretary general.

A retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hilary Opara, from Imo state was elected Deputy president general,  ?while Solomon Ogunji from Delta was elected the deputy secretary general.

Former Ebonyi State deputy governor, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, was elected vice president, Ebonyi State.

The election was conducted under peaceful and conducive atmosphere.

The post Nwodo is new Ohanaeze president appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Former Information Minister, Nnia Nwodo, Emerges Ohanaeze President-General It was dramatic on Tuesday as former information minister, Chief Nnia Nwodo emerged the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. Other...
  2. Ebonyi endorses Nwodo for Ohaneze Ndigbo presidency The Ebonyi government and the state’s traditional rulers council on Monday, endorsed Chief Nnia Nwodo for the post of National...
  3. Ohanaeze denies endorsing Orji Kalu The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said it is not supporting the senatorial bid of a former Governor...
  4. We stand by Ekweremadu, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the foremost socio-political organisation of the Igbos, on Monday warned that Ndigbo would resist any attempt to harass...
  5. PDP no longer exciting – Ex-chairman, Nwodo Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party,  Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has said the party is...
  6. Ex-Gov Nwodo laments non-payment of pension to Enugu ex-govs THE former governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo has lamented what he described as non-payment of pensions to...
  7. Ex-Gov Nwodo laments non-payment of pension to Enugu ex-govs THE former governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo has lamented what he described as non-payment of pensions to...
  8. Ndigbo won’t beg Buhari for appointments, says Ohanaeze Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Thursday said the Igbo would not beg the President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari, for appointments. It ...
  9. Igbos need accommodation not Biafra – Nwodo Former Minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo has said that Ndigbo have a lot of investments in Nigeria to ask...
  10. Cracks in Ohanaeze worries Igbo leaders The division in the apex Igbo-socio cultural organisation, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, has elicited reactions from the people and different groups...

< YOHAIG home