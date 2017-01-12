NYSC: Zainab Isah is new coordinator for Nasarawa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appointed Mrs Zainab Isah as its new coordinator in Nasarawa State.

A statement by the NYSC said that Isah took over from Mrs Habiba Bappah, who has been transferred to its headquarters in Abuja.

Until her new appointment, Isah was a Deputy Director, Planning, Research and Statistics at the NYSC headquarters in Abuja.

The new state coordinator, who had resumed duty, solicited the cooperation of the people of Nasarawa State to enable her succeed in her new assignment, the statement said.

