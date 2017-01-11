Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the Federal and state governments to ensure prompt distribution of farm inputs to farmers to end hunger in the country.

Obasanjo made the call at the launch of the Nigeria Zero Hunger Roadmap in Abuja on Wednesday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said the distribution, especially in preparation for the 2017 planting season, would boost food production, improve nutrition content in food and reduce recession currently facing the country.

Obasanjo, who is also the Chairman of the Zero Hunger Review Committee, said the hunger initiative was to support and encourage government to implement policies and plans toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goal number two by 2030.

He urged the 36 states with Abuja to implement the recommendations of the report starting from this month.

He noted that the report would be implemented first in four states of Benue, Sokoto, Ebonyi and Ogun as pilot, while eight more states would be added to the programme by 2019, and all the states of the federation followed subsequently by 2021.

“Zero hunger in Nigeria cannot be left to the governments alone; neither can it be left to the civil society nor the private sector alone because it will cost trillions of naira,” NAN quoted the ex-President as saying at the forum.

“There must be strong support for farmers at all levels and producers or farmers’ organisations and government must provide the right policies and regulations.

“We must give agribusiness a new image and make farmers the king which they are as sustainers of lives and foundation of economic activities.”

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, suggested the collaboration of various stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the report.

The post Obasanjo urges prompt distribution of inputs to farmers appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.