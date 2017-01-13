Oguntade, Emenike, others make ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-submitted a list of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

This was announced by President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, when he read the content of “an executive communication’’ to the senators at plenary on Thursday.

The nominees, according to him, are Dr Uzoma Emenike (Abia), Aminu Iyawa (Adamawa), Maj.-Gen. Godwin Umo (retd) (Akwa Ibom), Christopher Okeke (Anambra), Yusuf Tuggar (Bauchi) and Baba Madugu (Bauchi).

Others are Brig.-Gen. Stanley Diriyai (Bayelsa), Prof. Steven Ugba (Benue) and Baba Jidda (Borno), Dr Etubom Asuquo (Cross River), Mr Frank Efeduma (Delta), Jonah Odo (Ebonyi) and Uyagwe Igbe (Edo).

Also nominated are Dr Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti), Maj.-Gen. Chris Eze (Enugu), Suleiman Hassan (Gombe), Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (Imo), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa), Ahmed Bamali (Kaduna), Deborah Iliya (Kaduna) and Prof. Dandatti Abdulkadir (Kano).

Mr Haruna Ungogo (Kano), Justice Isa Dodo (Katsina), Mohammadu Barade (Katsina), Prof. Tijjani Bande (Kebbi), Prof. Y. O. Aliu (Kogi) Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara), Prof. Mohammed Yisa (Kwara), Justice George Oguntade (Lagos) and Modupe Irele (Lagos) are also listed.

It also contained the names of Musa Muhammad (Nasarawa), Ahmed Ibeto (Niger), Suzanne Folarin (Ogun), Jacob Daodu (Ondo), Afolahan Adeyemi (Osun), Maj.-Gen. Ashimiyu Olaniyi (retd) (Oyo), James Dimka (Plateau) and Dr Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau).

Mr Orji Ngofa (Rivers), Sahabi Gada (Sokoto), Kabiru Umar (Sokoto), Hassan Ardo (Taraba), Goni Bura (Yobe), Garba Gajam (Zamfara), Cpt. Bala Mairiga (Zamfara) and Ibrahim Ugbada (FCT) made the list.

Buhari, in the executive communication, urged the senate to attend to the list in good time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Senate, on Nov. 15, 2016, returned to Buhari, the names of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees which he sent to it.

The list was returned due to reactions to the names, including petitions to the Senate on

