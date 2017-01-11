Olubadan to probe Iyaloja’s role in market crisis

The Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, will set up a committee to look into the crisis rocking the Ibadan Market Traders Association, under the leadership of the Iyaloja, Chief Labake Lawal.
The monarch said the issue deserved thorough investigation.
He said a committee of three or four neutral people would soon be constituted.
According to him, an investigation would return peace to the market place and strengthen the unity and indivisibility of the traders.
Aggrieved parties are to submit their petitions and all relevant documents to the secretary to the Olubadan-in-Council.
The monarch replaced the embattled Baale Oloode in Oluyole Local Government, Luqman Alao, with Odeyemi Dauda Olayiwola. No reason was given for his removal.
The removal may not be unconnected to allegations of high-handedness and rituals, resulting in endless litigations and security harassment.
Despite the monarch’s plea that Alao should reconcile with his community, the efforts have not yielded positive dividends.

