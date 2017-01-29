Ordeal of school-age girls and menstrual malady

With the rate at which the prices of sanitary pads are rising, we may just be returning to the days when women used rags, leaves, grasses, sat in water or on sand during their menses. Dorcas Egede reports

Eva trudged along the bumpy road leading to the store where she shops for her fairly large household, somewhere on the outskirts of Lagos metropolis. It was that time of the month when she had to entertain her regular visitor and one she really dreaded. Nevertheless, she had to prepare adequately for it. So, on entering the store, she naturally headed for the toiletries section.

On reaching the sanitary pad shelf, she stopped short! She couldn’t believe her eyes. The price of the sanitary pad she bought less than a month before had increased by nearly 100%. Visibly shaken, Eva quietly walked out of the store in a trancelike manner; her shopping cruelly aborted.

The recent hike in the price of sanitary pads, occasioned by the current recession, is a lot to deal with for many Nigerian women of puberty age, particularly those with heavy flow, like Eva. “Anyone who saw me walking out of the store that night, dazed, would think I just received news of a disaster. I was particularly devastated by the huge increase in the price of the same pad I bought only few weeks earlier,” she said.

What the price hike means for Eva and several other Nigerian women is increased expenditure, even as earnings remain the same or slashed in some cases. Before the increase, Eva revealed that she usually used a minimum of three packs of pad, each containing 16 pads, spending an average of N1,200 a month. But with the hike, her expenses for menstrual period have shot up by almost 100%. She now has to spend an average of N2,100 for the same purpose.

“I know that prices of other things have also gone up, but this one is too much for me to bear,” she complained bitterly.

Probably, the most arduous and unexciting part of being a woman is dealing with menstruation. Once a girl attains puberty, with blooming breasts, hidden hairs, thin voice, and delicate curves, many, especially men, begin to see her as beautiful, desirable even. But only a few can relate with the challenges that come with it, the greatest of which is the menstrual cycle.

UNESCO estimates that one in 10 African adolescent girls in remote areas misses school during their menses and eventually drops out because of menstruation-related issues. The reasons for this range from heavy flow to painful menstruation, which make it difficult for them to concentrate in class. But the most probable cause is said to be poverty. Studies have shown that about 65% of girls and women in Nigeria cannot afford sanitary pads. A visit to some schools in parts of Lagos revealed that, indeed, more females within menstrual age, cannot afford sanitary pads. This has been made even worse by the current biting recession.

School-age girls, worst hit

Aisha Taju is a primary five pupil of a public primary school in the Mushin area of Lagos. She is 15 years old and lives with her aunt. From the account she gave, she began menstruating at the age of 13, and initially, she used pieces of clothes for her period, because that’s what her aunt taught her to use. When asked if her aunt taught her to use pieces of clothes as a result of poverty, she only shrugged. One could easily deduce that she is from a home where no one gives a hoot about such matters.

At the age of 14, Aisha said she started using sanitary pads after a friend discouraged her from using pieces of clothes. She, however, can hardly afford the pad and since her aunt won’t buy it for her, Aisha said she saves N50 out of her N150 pocket money daily, to buy the pads every month. In months when she’s not able to save enough, Aisha confessed that she relies on her boyfriend for monetary support, even though she claimed that she doesn’t tell him when she’s menstruating.

For Patricia, a Senior Secondary School (SSS 3) student in a secondary school somewhere in Oshodi area of Lagos, her mother stopped buying pad for her when she was in Junior Secondary School. She has, therefore, had to cater for that need all by herself since she got into SSS 1. Asked how she’s able to afford pads despite the ongoing recession; she said she saves from her pocket money. This leaves one wondering how much these girls are given daily, that makes it possible for them to save up enough for expensive sanitary pads. One thing is clear though, like Aisha, such vulnerable girls seek help from males, who end up taking advantage of them. In most cases, they put them in the family way and jeopardise their future; adding to the nearly 20 million teenagers in Africa subjected to the burden of unwanted pregnancy and related complications. Needless to say, abortion in Nigeria is still not legal!

Justina’s story is by far the most pathetic. For a 16-year-old, her mates are about rounding off their secondary education; but she could be seen ‘standing tall’ among younger pupils. She is a primary five pupil in a public primary school in the Mushin area of Lagos. With tears in her eyes, Justina narrated her ordeal to this reporter. “My father left us (died) when I was 10. We are five in number. I looked at the condition we were in and knew that my mum couldn’t train all of us. In order to earn a living, I went to live and work with a woman in Benue State.”

For the larger part, Justina has lived in abject poverty. She eventually found herself in the megacity, Lagos. Though one would have thought that to be the beginning of better things for her, but her story remained the same.

Justina started menstruating at the age of 15, she revealed. And she has had to use pieces of clothes and tissue paper to contain the flow. ”When I started my period, my aunty asked me to use pieces. After a while, I had to tell her I couldn’t continue since it does not stay in one position and I easily get stained. Again, washing the pieces after use is always irritating. She later gave me tissue paper and taught me how to use it. That’s what she uses too.”

Until recently, Justina considered using tissue paper a better alternative to pieces of clothes. However, after using some pads, which a visiting relative gave her recently, she is of the opinion that pads are way better than pieces of clothes and even tissue paper. The big question therefore, is ‘how can she ever afford to buy herself one now that toiletries have become pricey; way above the reach of an average public school pupil?’

A cheaper, healthy alternative

Olivia Onyemaobi, who has been championing a cause against sexual abuse of teenage girls, said she and her team discovered that one of the reasons young girls are susceptible to preying men is because of their parents’ financial incapability to meet their material needs, one of which is sanitary pads.

She also discovered that out of the 1500 girls her organisation has counselled,

•68% had infections due to the use of unhygienic materials during menstruation (Use of leaves, rags, old foams, dry grass, sitting on sand, etc).

•79% are usually absent from school during their menstrual week because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

•97% of them lacked self-esteem.

•70% regret being girls because of their menstrual flow.

•95% of the girls counselled have had sexual intercourse at least twice in exchange for material needs, one of which is sanitary pad.

Owing to these discoveries, Onyemaobi started a social enterprise called, Pad Up Creations, a platform on which she and her team work to ensure that women and girls have access to more affordable sanitary pads. In a chat with Sunday Nation, she revealed, “I discovered that many girls keep going back to their sexual abusers because they cannot afford menstrual pads. Some of them who are staying with someone like a master or an extended relation, who does not care about how the girls deal with their menstrual flow, are forced to do unsavoury things to raise money for pads. So, I started doing research on how we can actually solve this problem.”

The major reason many women and girls cannot afford sanitary pads is poverty. A 2016 National Human Development report pegged the poverty rate in Nigeria at 62.6%. This, in addition to the fact the pads have to be bought on a monthly basis because they are disposable, Onyemaobi, noted, make pads out of the reach of many Nigerian females. To this end, after careful research and consultation, Onyemaobi and her Pad Up Creation team “started thinking of the possibility of doing something that is hygienic, chemical free and can actually free females from infections.”

They were able to get a material that has anti-bacteria properties and a minimum reusable period of one year. With their 100% chemical free, washable and reusable pads, they have been able to keep about 20,000 girls in school.

With her organisation based in Niger State, northern Nigeria, it will surprise many to know that some of the girls she has encountered use dry grasses, wrapped with pieces of clothes to contain menstrual blood. Some use newspaper soaked in water; when blood flows and soaks the newspaper, it gets stuck to their pubic area. This exposes the girls to lots of infections, Sunday Nation, learnt.

“In one of the schools I visited, about 70% of the girls had Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). There was this girl we encountered, who when she removed her panties, the discharge coming from her vagina could reach half a glass cup. It had even degenerated into kidney problem, but she didn’t know. She had a guardian then who didn’t even care to know how she survived. She used pieces of clothes to pad up throughout the year because the discharge was much, but she couldn’t complain to anyone.”

Coping with rising cost of sanitary towels

Is it any wonder then that many young girls don’t like being women? Onyemaobi said up to “70% percent of them don’t like being girls, they prefer to be boys. If a girl doesn’t appreciate her gender, I don’t think she will be able to make a good mother; and this is going to affect us tomorrow.”

Alternatives other than sanitary pads, dangerous to health – Gynaecologist

How far-reaching are the health consequences of using alternatives such as tissue paper, dry leaves and grasses, pieces of clothes, old mattresses etc?

Consultant gynaecologist, Dr Fola Daniyan says, “When you use pads, which are not sterilised, it can cause problems. You know pad itself is paper, and it has some flakes, so when menses comes, definitely you’re likely to have some ripples. And incidentally, this can cause infection. The girls that are using foams, bandages and all sorts are exposing their bodies to infections because, in due course, they will be having the problem of infertility. They also get infected with Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). In fact, a lot of complications arise from this, because you never know which organism is entering the body. They can even develop vaginal discharges of unknown origin.”

About washable and reusable pads, Daniyan said, “You shed your blood and wash it to be used again? That’s not healthy except the pad is made from a material that is machine friendly and you also must dry it using electrical dryers. Then, of course, you must add disinfectants to the washing water, to make for better hygiene. But if you must do it manually, you can add two or three drops of bleach, together with disinfectant.”

Government involvement

Owing to the fact that menstruation isn’t something that women choose, but that which is imposed on them, as it were, by biology, Onyemaobi believes that there ought to be some form of subsidy by the government, especially because the price of condom is subsidised. “Just like Biology has made it necessary for a man to have sexual urges, so has Biology, in a mutual occurrence, made it compulsory for women to menstruate. If government subsidises the price of condoms to prevent the spread of venereal diseases, it should, in the same vein subsidise the price of sanitary pads to prevent serious infections that are constantly cutting short the lives of many Nigerian females.”

But how possible is it to get government attention to this crucial matter? Nothing is impossible, Onyemaobi believes. Even though she thinks that it is very difficult to penetrate the government, she believes that the media can help a great deal.

Continuing, Onyemaobi said, “We are still trying to initiate a campaign we call, ‘pad up girls’. I believe with that campaign, we will be able to attract government functionaries and others to come into the programme. What we do on our own is that for every pad we sell, we are able to give 30% back to the society. The 30% is what we use to make pads that we give out to vulnerable girls.”

Dr. Daniyan, also believes that government and other non-governmental organisations should do something to make menstrual management easier for women and girls. Citing examples of some countries that have made it a point of duty to help their women cope better with menstruation, he said, “In the Philippines, women are given a day or two off during their menses. Kenya too recently passed a law in their parliament that women will be entitled to a day off during their menses. These things can be pushed for by the women organisations, because looking at it; women are the mothers of the nation. By the time we are not making sanitary pads available to them, then we’re in soup; the infection we’re trying to prevent, we’ll be forced to cure.”

Noting sadly that even the pads are mostly imported, Daniyan said, “Do you even know that these pads are not manufactured in the country? We import them, and by the time we do, most of them would have expired. Nigeria is at a crossroad; everything has gone haywire. Even condoms; you can’t believe that people are recycling condoms, they wash and recycle them; and sometimes, they don’t even wash them properly; you know the implication of that, don’t you? I believe that we shall get there one day.”

