Oshoala Joins Chinese Club-Dalian Quanjian

Posted February 10, 2017 8:36 pm by Comments

African Women footballer of the year and Super Falcons forward Assisat Oshoala may have joined the league of players heading to China for lucrative deals.

Reports emerged that the 22 year old Arsenal forward has started training with the Chinese Club- Dalian Quanjian.

Picture above in this report was obtained from a China female football club website that broke the news.

As at press time both sides are yet to disclose the amount of the deal but it is believed to be huge.

Oshoala who joined Arsenal Ladies in January 2016 was conspicuously missing in the Arsenal ladies pre-season training photos, suggesting that she is in the tick of the deal in china.

Oshola won the Women’s FA Cup with Arsenal Ladies at her first year with the club.

She was the highest goal scorer (6 goals) at the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) where she helped the Super Falcons to their record eighth AWCON title.

She now swells the legions of Nigerian players in china such Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins among others

The post Oshoala Joins Chinese Club-Dalian Quanjian appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Chinese club Quanjian end chase for Chelsea’s Costa Diego Costa’s hopes of moving to the Chinese Super League have been scuppered after Tianjin Quanjian ended their interest in...
  2. Oshoala says Falcons not under pressure for tenth title Arsenal Ladies forward Asisat Oshoala says Super Falcons are not under any pressure to win a tenth African Women’s Cup...
  3. Oshoala leads five Falcons in AWCON All-Star team Arsenal Ladies star Asisat Oshoala is one of five Super Falcons stars that made the Official CAF All-Star team for...
  4. Oshoala ends Arsenal’s unbeaten run The Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala got her third goal for the Reds in their away win against Arsenal Ladies...
  5. Arsenal Star Asisat Oshoala Signs Mega Endorsement Deal With Emzor Paracetamol Nigeria women’s football star Asisat Oshoala has bee named the brand ambassador of Emzor Paracetamol. The Super Falcons and Arsenal Ladies...
  6. Ramires joins Chinese club Brazilian midfielder Ramires has joined Chinese club Jiangsu Suning from English Premier League champions, Chelsea, becoming the latest high-profile player...
  7. Photo: Oshoala gives Ambode’s wife Arsenal Football Club jersey Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (right), being presented with an Arsenal Football Club jersey by Super Falcons...
  8. AWCON Qualifier: Omagbemi Invites Oshoala, 39 Others For Falcons Super Falcons caretaker coach, Florence Omagbemi, has called to camp 40 players ahead of the 2016 Africa Women Cup of...
  9. Coach urges other female players to emulate Oshoala The Chairman of FCT Coaches Association, Godwin Bamigboye, on Monday in Abuja urged national female players to emulate Super Falcons’...
  10. Mikel joins Chinese club, Tianjin Teda Super Eagles captain, Mikel John Obi, has joined Chinese Super League club, Tianjin Teda. The midfielder becomes the latest big...

< YOHAIG home