Oshoala Joins Chinese Club-Dalian Quanjian

African Women footballer of the year and Super Falcons forward Assisat Oshoala may have joined the league of players heading to China for lucrative deals.

Reports emerged that the 22 year old Arsenal forward has started training with the Chinese Club- Dalian Quanjian.

Picture above in this report was obtained from a China female football club website that broke the news.

As at press time both sides are yet to disclose the amount of the deal but it is believed to be huge.

Oshoala who joined Arsenal Ladies in January 2016 was conspicuously missing in the Arsenal ladies pre-season training photos, suggesting that she is in the tick of the deal in china.

Oshola won the Women’s FA Cup with Arsenal Ladies at her first year with the club.

She was the highest goal scorer (6 goals) at the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) where she helped the Super Falcons to their record eighth AWCON title.

She now swells the legions of Nigerian players in china such Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins among others

